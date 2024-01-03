en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Exploring Jacksonville’s Culinary Diversity: Top Restaurants for Each Cuisine Identified

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:12 am EST
Exploring Jacksonville’s Culinary Diversity: Top Restaurants for Each Cuisine Identified

The United States, often referred to as the culinary ‘melting pot’, is famous for its diversity in food culture. This assortment is evidently seen in the streets of America, where a smorgasbord of international cuisines can be found at every corner. Recognizing the American fascination with diverse food, Stacker has compiled a list of the best restaurants representing 11 types of cuisines in Jacksonville, using data from Yelp. The selection is backed by research on the most popular cuisines in U.S. cities conducted by Grand Canyon University. The cuisines highlighted include American, Chinese, Cuban, Greek, Indian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mexican, Thai, and Vietnamese. Each restaurant on the list earned high praise from patrons, with ratings ranging from 4.5 to 5.0 out of 5. This story is a part of a series that employs data automation to analyze food options across 332 metropolitan areas.

The Melting Pot of Jacksonville’s Culinary Scene

Among the restaurants featured, RH Rooftop Restaurant in Jacksonville stands out. Rated 4.7 stars by 1791 OpenTable diners, this restaurant is celebrated for its exceptional ambiance, a wide selection of fine wines, a romantic setting, and superb American cuisine. It is among the most reserved restaurants in Jacksonville, offering a broad spectrum of dishes such as Drawn Butter Mayonnaise, Old Bay, Honey Black Pepper Brown Butter, Lemon, Parmigiano Reggiano, Seasonal Fruit, and Warm Baguette.

Exploring the Diverse Cuisines in Jacksonville

According to the Stacker’s compilation based on Yelp data, Jacksonville in Northeast Florida, offers a rich variety of restaurants featuring Bayou cuisine, Cuban-style tacos, and freshly caught seafood. The city boasts 158 restaurants, offering cuisines as diverse as American, Steakhouse, Italian, Seafood, and Spanish. OpenTable is partnered with several restaurants that provide delivery through Uber Eats, Postmates, ChowNow, Toast, and Olo, and also offers options for takeout and reservations.

Unveiling the Best of Each Cuisine

The list provides ratings, price levels, addresses, and categories for each restaurant, covering a wide range of cuisines including BBQ, Chinese, Latin American, Mediterranean, Indian, Italian, Japanese Curry, Korean, Mexican, Thai, Cambodian, and Vietnamese. The information about a modern bistro in downtown Jacksonville, FL that offers elevated American cuisine with a Southern flair also adds a distinctive flavor to the list.

0
Food Travel & Tourism United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Feast of the Epiphany Ushers in Mardi Gras with King Cake Tradition

By Nitish Verma

Gino Sorbillo Stirs Controversy with Pineapple Pizza in Italy

By Quadri Adejumo

Consumer's Foundation Unveils High Failure Rate in Vegetable Pesticide Testing

By Rafia Tasleem

CMI Orchards' Organic Apple Sales Soar Amid Rising Demand for High-Flavor Organics

By Dil Bar Irshad

Champagne's Fizz: The Spoon Myth Debunked by Experts ...
@Food · 16 mins
Champagne's Fizz: The Spoon Myth Debunked by Experts ...
heart comment 0
TikTok Trends Drive Global Gastronomy Map

By Wojciech Zylm

TikTok Trends Drive Global Gastronomy Map
US Chicken Sausages Market Poised for Growth Amid Rising Demand for Protein-Rich Convenience Foods

By Salman Khan

US Chicken Sausages Market Poised for Growth Amid Rising Demand for Protein-Rich Convenience Foods
Liv-ex Power 100 Rankings 2023: A Shift Towards Quality in Wine Industry

By Dil Bar Irshad

Liv-ex Power 100 Rankings 2023: A Shift Towards Quality in Wine Industry
Needham Analysts Bullish on Utz Brands, Predict National Scale Growth

By Waqas Arain

Needham Analysts Bullish on Utz Brands, Predict National Scale Growth
Latest Headlines
World News
Lenawee County High School Sports: Patriots Maintain Undefeated Streak
21 seconds
Lenawee County High School Sports: Patriots Maintain Undefeated Streak
Missouri Legislators Shift Focus from LGBTQ+ Issues to Broader Societal Concerns
34 seconds
Missouri Legislators Shift Focus from LGBTQ+ Issues to Broader Societal Concerns
CSOs in Nigeria to Set Up Monitoring Unit for Primary Healthcare Centers
35 seconds
CSOs in Nigeria to Set Up Monitoring Unit for Primary Healthcare Centers
Ex-Orlando Pirate Linda Mntambo Celebrates Zakhele Lepasa's Birthday with Heartfelt Instagram Post
49 seconds
Ex-Orlando Pirate Linda Mntambo Celebrates Zakhele Lepasa's Birthday with Heartfelt Instagram Post
Moroka Swallows, Goldrush, and the Complexities of Football Sponsorship
54 seconds
Moroka Swallows, Goldrush, and the Complexities of Football Sponsorship
Intel and Olympic Partners Debut 5G Network Technology at Paris 2024 Games
55 seconds
Intel and Olympic Partners Debut 5G Network Technology at Paris 2024 Games
Evans' Record-Breaking Knock Propels Scorchers to Victory
56 seconds
Evans' Record-Breaking Knock Propels Scorchers to Victory
The Complexities of Ensuring Adequate Sleep for Children
1 min
The Complexities of Ensuring Adequate Sleep for Children
Nagapattinam Police Officers Suspended for Joining BJP While on Duty
1 min
Nagapattinam Police Officers Suspended for Joining BJP While on Duty
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
12 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app