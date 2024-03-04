Explore Culinary Delights: Vietnamese Cooking to Wine Tasting in Fort Worth

This week, Fort Worth becomes a culinary hotspot with a series of food and drink events that promise an unforgettable gastronomic journey. From a Vietnamese street food cooking class to exclusive wine tastings, these events cater to various palates and interests, featuring unique experiences and flavors.

Vietnamese Street Food and More

Highlighting the week is an engaging Vietnamese street food cooking class at Central Market Cooking School, led by Hao Tran, a local chef known for her expertise in Vietnamese cuisine. Participants will master the art of preparing iconic dishes such as banh mi sandwiches, Vietnamese lemongrass pork meatballs, and a delightful tropical fruit coconut milk dessert. Scheduled for March 7 at 6:30 pm, the class offers a hands-on experience for $75.

Exclusive Wine Tastings

Wine enthusiasts have the opportunity to celebrate Women's History Month at WineHaus, a women-owned business, with a special flight night featuring wines produced by women in the industry. The event promises a selection of exquisite wines paired with cupcakes, enhancing the tasting experience. Another noteworthy event is the Sanglier Wine Dinner at Don Artemio Fort Worth, where guests can enjoy a five-course pairing dinner featuring wines alongside exquisite dishes, curated by farmer and winemaker Glenn Alexander of Sanglier Cellars.

More Culinary Adventures

Meat lovers will relish the Meet Our Meat event at B&B Butchers & Restaurant, offering an exclusive tasting of cellar cuts and a deep dive into the restaurant's dry-aging process, culminating with A5 certified Kobe beef. Additionally, Taste Project invites diners to preview its new spring menu, following viral attention from food critic Keith Lee. The tasting dinner provides an opportunity to experience the upcoming seasonal flavors.

Fort Worth's food and drink scene this week presents an array of events that not only celebrate culinary arts but also foster community and appreciation for diverse cultures and flavors. From mastering Vietnamese street food to indulging in curated wine tastings, these events offer both novices and connoisseurs alike the chance to expand their gastronomic horizons. As the city buzzes with excitement, participants are set to embark on a journey that promises to tantalize their taste buds and enrich their culinary knowledge.