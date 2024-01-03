Executive Chef Christophe de Lellis Exits Joël Robuchon’s Las Vegas Restaurant, Opens Mamani in Dallas

In a surprising turn of culinary events, Executive Chef Christophe de Lellis has announced his exit from the acclaimed Joël Robuchon restaurant in Las Vegas, wrapping up an impressive seven-year tenure that set a new bar for French cuisine in the heart of the desert city. De Lellis, who has been a pivotal figure in the restaurant for nearly a decade, has earned a reputation for his culinary brilliance, which is characterized by his meticulous attention to detail and unerring devotion to perfecting French dishes.

Carrying the Legacy of Joël Robuchon

De Lellis’s remarkable journey with Joël Robuchon spanned a significant 13 years, during which he not only carried forward the legacy of the renowned chef but also introduced his own unique culinary interpretations through the ‘Robuchon filter.’ His dedication and expertise were evident in the restaurant’s packed reservations, reflecting a clientele that had developed a deep appreciation for de Lellis’s culinary artistry.

Embracing a New Culinary Path

Leaving behind the glitz and glamour of Vegas, de Lellis is now poised to embark on a new culinary path with his upcoming restaurant, Mamani, in Dallas, Texas. This modern European restaurant, sprawling across a 4,000-square-foot space in uptown Dallas, signifies a departure from the lengthy fine dining experiences that de Lellis curated in Las Vegas. Instead, the celebrated chef aspires to introduce a more approachable dining atmosphere that encourages frequent visits.

Collaboration with Cohanim and Bryan O’Sullivan Studio

For this ambitious venture, de Lellis is teaming up with Brandon Cohanim, a known figure in the upscale venue industry, and the Bryan O’Sullivan Studio, renowned for their design expertise. Although the restaurant is expected to open its doors to the public in two to three years, the anticipation is already palpable.

Meanwhile, as de Lellis embarks on his new journey, Chef Eleazar Villanueva is set to take the reins at Joël Robuchon, stepping into the role of executive chef after de Lellis’s departure on December 24, 2023. As the culinary world awaits the opening of Mamani with bated breath, the tale of de Lellis’s new venture and Villanueva’s ascension at Joël Robuchon is bound to keep the gastronomic fraternity engaged and excited.