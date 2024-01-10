Exclusive Discount Code Offers £105 Savings on Ninja Kettle and Toaster Bundle

Shoppers seeking to spruce up their kitchen with high-quality appliances have a golden opportunity at their disposal. An exclusive discount code, “NINJABUNDLE”, is promising a saving of £105 on a Ninja Deluxe Black & Copper Edition Toaster and Kettle Bundle. This sophisticated bundle, which ordinarily retails for £249.98, can be snagged for a mere £144, all thanks to this special promotion.

An Intricate Blend of Form and Function

The kettle in the bundle isn’t just an ordinary kettle. It boasts six temperature control settings, a rapid boil feature, and the capability to keep water hot for up to 30 minutes. Its toaster counterpart is equally impressive, offering a grill, panini press, and slot toaster functions, all rolled into one. The bundle has been overwhelmingly well-received by customers, boasting an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars from 226 reviews.

Comparing the Deal

Despite the enticing deal, budget-conscious shoppers might find cheaper alternatives from other brands such as Dunelm and Currys. However, these alternatives may not offer the same level of sophistication and versatility as the Ninja bundle.

More Deals to Look Out For

Ninja is not limiting its offers to just the kettle and toaster bundle. There are additional deals on other kitchen appliances that shoppers might want to consider. The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer, originally priced at £219.99, is now available for £149.99. Additionally, a Ninja knife block with an integrated sharpener, previously priced at £169.99, has been reduced to £149.99. For those exploring options beyond Ninja, Amazon is offering the Tower T17021 Family Size Air Fryer at a discounted price of £46.99.