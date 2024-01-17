Espresso Martini Makes a Comeback: Toronto's New Wave of Caffeinated Cocktails

On the bustling streets of Toronto, a decades-old cocktail with an invigorating twist is making a spirited comeback. The espresso martini, a concoction that seamlessly marries the effervescence of alcohol with the punch of caffeine, is experiencing a resurgence in popularity. Originally crafted in the vibrant bar scene of 1980s London by the celebrated bartender Dick Bradsell, the beverage has now been reimagined with a local flavor by Robin Goodfellow, the managing partner of Vela, a trendy restaurant situated in the vibrant King West neighborhood.

A Melange of Unique Flavors

Vela's menu offers a tantalizing array of caffeinated cocktails, each embodying a distinctive blend of flavors. A standout creation is a rum-based liqueur, meticulously crafted using the aromatic Sam James coffee beans, a staple of Toronto's coffee culture. This house liqueur, complemented by a freshly brewed shot of espresso and the smoothness of Grey Goose vodka, forms the backbone of Goodfellow's innovative rendition of the espresso martini.

Another of Goodfellow's creations that has captivated the palate of Toronto's nightlife is a less sweet, more complex take on the classic mudslide. This cocktail is a symphony of flavors, combining 12-year old rum, sherry-vanilla cream, the house coffee liqueur, espresso dust, and the richness of Valrhona chocolate syrup.

Popularity Among Millennials and Gen Z

While the espresso martini has been a hit with the city's cocktail aficionados, it is a vodka-based white Russian that has gained an ardent following among millennials and Gen Z customers. This popularity may be attributed to the cocktail's connection with 'The Big Lebowski,' a cult classic movie that has left an indelible imprint on pop culture. The white Russian at Vela, infused with the house coffee liqueur, not just pays homage to the film but also offers a refreshing take on the classic drink.

Caffeinated Cocktails for Home Mixology

The article also spotlights other local offerings such as Vodkow Coffee Cream liqueur, Mann's Dirty Chai Liqueur, and Spring Mill Distillery John Sleeman No. 2 Coffee Liqueur. These products are becoming increasingly popular for those who wish to recreate the caffeinated cocktail experience at home. Short Turn, a sister spot to the renowned 416 Snack Bar, offers a unique boozy Vietnamese coffee featuring milk bread-macerated dark rum, highlighting the city's innovative approach to coffee-infused cocktails.

In conclusion, the resurgence of caffeinated cocktails, particularly the espresso martini, underscores the evolving tastes of Toronto's vibrant cocktail scene. The unique spins on traditional recipes, coupled with the city's love for coffee, are driving a new wave of beverage innovation that straddles the line between the comforting familiarity of coffee and the exciting unpredictability of cocktails.