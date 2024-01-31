Escobar's: A Colombian-Style Cocktail Bar Revolutionizing Morgantown's Dining Scene

In the vibrant heart of downtown Morgantown, West Virginia, an exquisite culinary journey awaits at Escobar's, the town's new high-end cocktail bar. Opened in late September, this Colombian-style bar is a beacon of sophistication and refinement amidst the buzzing college town atmosphere. Its mission is to attract an older demographic and families yearning for a refined dining experience.

Innovative Mixology and Exquisite Plates

Escobar's isn't just another bar—it’s a testament to innovative mixology and inventive gastronomy. The bar offers a unique selection of cocktails featuring fresh-squeezed juices, rare liquors, high-end wines, and bourbons. The crown jewel of their cocktail menu is the espresso martini, crafted with imported coffee beans, which has quickly become the top-selling drink.

General Manager Cassidy Jones takes great pride in the bar's drink selection, but the real magic happens in the kitchen. Executive Chef Janet Ferraro infuses creativity into each dish, with a menu that boasts American fusion dishes and weekly specials. The Mushroom Delight and Mario pizzas, along with the wild mushroom risotto—which can be made vegan—are standout items that add a unique flair to the menu.

Local Ingredients and Special Events

Escobar's is deeply committed to supporting local farmers and suppliers. They source their ingredients from local producers, including Mon Valley Mushrooms, and are eagerly looking forward to incorporating more locally harvested produce in the summer.

Beyond the regular menu, Escobar's also offers a private room for special events and is gearing up for Valentine's Day with surf n' turf specials and decadent desserts such as the triple chocolate cheesecake.

Operating Hours and Location

Located at 471 Chestnut Street in Morgantown, Escobar's is open from Tuesday through Saturday. The kitchen wraps up at 10 p.m. daily, while the bar itself continues to serve until 2 or 2:30 a.m., offering a late-night retreat for those in search of a sophisticated nightcap.