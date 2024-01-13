en English
Food

Erewhon's Celebrity-Endorsed Smoothies: A Nutritional Red Flag Raised

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:22 pm EST
Erewhon’s Celebrity-Endorsed Smoothies: A Nutritional Red Flag Raised

In the health-conscious society of Los Angeles, the high-end grocery store Erewhon has become a hotspot for those seeking wellness-promoting products. Among their offerings, the smoothies, particularly those favored by celebrities, have garnered significant attention. However, nutritionists have recently raised the red flag about these popular beverages.

Smoothies: A Health Facade?

Despite being marketed as vehicles for health, these smoothies have been found to pack a high caloric and sugar punch. For instance, the Hailey Bieber-endorsed Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie, a $18 concoction, contains more calories and sugar than a large Starbucks Frappuccino and a similar amount to a McDonald’s Big Mac. It is estimated that this seemingly healthy beverage carries over 500 calories and almost 80 grams of sugar per 20oz serving.

The Celebrity Effect

Another celebrity collaboration that is under nutritional scrutiny is Olivia Rodrigo’s good 4 ur GUTS Smoothie. Despite its catchy name and implied health benefits, dietitians are skeptical of its ability to deliver on the promised gut health enhancements. The use of pricey supplements in these drinks, while appealing to the wellness-minded, has been criticized for offering little nutritional benefit.

Ingredients Under the Lens

These smoothies are composed of ingredients such as almond milk, organic fruits, avocado, dates, maple syrup, sea moss, and coconut cream. While fruits and avocados are undeniably beneficial, the inclusion of high-calorie additives like coconut cream and organic strawberry glaze raise eyebrows. Moreover, the nutritional value of supplements like collagen and hyaluronic acid included in these beverages remains questionable.

Despite the presence of these wholesome components, nutritionists warn against the potential for significant weight gain if these smoothies are consumed regularly. They argue that the high sugar and calorie content, often masked by the perception of healthiness, could lead to unintended health implications. Thus, while the allure of celebrity-endorsed, wellness-promoting beverages can be strong, consumers may need to dig deeper into the nutritional facts before gulping down these trendy drinks.

author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

