Business

Equal=Grounds Coffee House Embarks on a New Chapter Under Monique Chatman

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:40 am EST
Equal=Grounds Coffee House Embarks on a New Chapter Under Monique Chatman

The Equal=Grounds Coffee House in Rochester, New York, marked a fresh chapter in its story with a soft opening under new ownership on Saturday. The coffee house, which charted its path of success under former owners John White-Bronson and Harry Bronson, has been handed over to Monique Chatman. Recognized as a dedicated patron and a Remarkable Woman finalist in the previous year, Chatman is set to steer Equal=Grounds into the future.

A Legacy of Success

The Bronsons’ tenure at Equal=Grounds was a testament to their business acumen and community engagement. The pair has been an integral part of the establishment’s journey, and their stewardship has been credited with its successful run. During the soft opening, the former owners took to the stage, expressing their heartfelt gratitude for the community support they’ve received over the years. They also emphasized their enthusiasm for Chatman’s forthcoming leadership.

Looking Ahead: The Chatman Era

Chatman, who has been a dedicated patron of Equal=Grounds, is no stranger to the establishment’s ethos. She aims to continue the legacy left by the Bronsons while infusing her own distinct vision into the coffee house. Chatman shared her future plans with News 8, indicating that the official grand opening of Equal=Grounds under her leadership is slated for February.

Renewed Leadership, Renewed Journey

The handover of Equal=Grounds to Chatman marks a pivotal moment for the beloved coffee house. With renewed leadership at the helm, it’s poised to continue its journey while maintaining its commitment to serving the Rochester community. The transition of Equal=Grounds, from the Bronsons to Chatman, is more than an ownership change; it’s a testament to the establishment’s resilience and commitment to continuous growth.

Business Food United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

