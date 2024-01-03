Entrepreneurs Behind Provisions Heaton to Launch Pizzeria in Bolton

A trifecta of entrepreneurs, Joe Whittaker, Pete Lancaster, and James Dagnall, are stirring up the local scene with their swiftly popular deli, Provisions Heaton, and now, a forthcoming pizzeria. Since its doors swung open on December 20, Provisions Heaton has rapidly carved out a niche in the community. This prompt success testifies to the owners’ entrepreneurial prowess in pinpointing and capitalising on market voids.

From Deli to Pizzeria: A Natural Evolution

Rooted in the food service industry, with James’s additional experience in helming an electrical company, the threesome is primed for their imminent undertaking. The spark for the pizzeria germinated from the triumph of a pizza oven at The Finishers Arms, a pub they revived. The soon-to-be pizzeria, christened Tesoro, has been a labour of love for over a year, marked by substantial investment and relentless effort. The anticipated ribbon-cutting is slated for February or March.

A Taste of Manchester in Bolton

The owners’ vision is to usher in a flavour of Manchester to Bolton, crafting a singular and wallet-friendly gastronomic journey. While menus are inching towards finalisation, the trio is mindful of the increasing popularity of plant-based diets and is deliberating over vegan options.

Creating A Synergy

In a clever twist of business integration, a selection of ingredients starring in Tesoro’s pizzas will grace the shelves of Provisions Heaton, available for purchase. This strategic move creates a symbiotic relationship between the two establishments, with James steering the administrative helm of their collective ventures, ensuring seamless operation and integration.