Enlightened Expands Product Line with the Introduction of Nutritious Frozen Yogurt Bark

Enlightened, a brand renowned for its healthier frozen delights, has broadened its product range with the unveiling of Frozen Yogurt Bark. This innovative spin on traditional frozen yogurt is crafted using top-notch ingredients such as Greek yogurt, premium chocolate, and fresh fruit, which is frozen at the peak of its ripeness. The Frozen Yogurt Bark caters to the dietary preferences of health-conscious consumers by offering a snack that’s both indulgent and low in calories.

Nutritious Frozen Treat

Each serving of the Frozen Yogurt Bark packs in 4 grams of protein and maintains a low-calorie count of 110 or less. These nutritional facts make it an ideal choice for consumers who want to indulge without compromising their health or calorie intake.

Flavorful Varieties

The Frozen Yogurt Bark is available in a trio of flavors: Triple Berry, Banana Peanut Butter, and Pineapple Coconut. These flavors aim to cater to a variety of consumer tastes, while the premium ingredients used ensure a rich and satisfying taste experience.

Enlightened’s Commitment to Health and Taste

Michael Shoretz, the CEO and founder of Enlightened, expressed enthusiasm about the product launch. He emphasized the company’s commitment to developing innovative treats that strike a balance between taste and nutrition. The introduction of Frozen Yogurt Bark is a testament to Enlightened’s contribution to the burgeoning market of frozen snack options that prioritize taste, while offering the benefits of healthier ingredients.