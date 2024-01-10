en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Enlightened Expands Product Line with the Introduction of Nutritious Frozen Yogurt Bark

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:51 am EST
Enlightened Expands Product Line with the Introduction of Nutritious Frozen Yogurt Bark

Enlightened, a brand renowned for its healthier frozen delights, has broadened its product range with the unveiling of Frozen Yogurt Bark. This innovative spin on traditional frozen yogurt is crafted using top-notch ingredients such as Greek yogurt, premium chocolate, and fresh fruit, which is frozen at the peak of its ripeness. The Frozen Yogurt Bark caters to the dietary preferences of health-conscious consumers by offering a snack that’s both indulgent and low in calories.

Nutritious Frozen Treat

Each serving of the Frozen Yogurt Bark packs in 4 grams of protein and maintains a low-calorie count of 110 or less. These nutritional facts make it an ideal choice for consumers who want to indulge without compromising their health or calorie intake.

Flavorful Varieties

The Frozen Yogurt Bark is available in a trio of flavors: Triple Berry, Banana Peanut Butter, and Pineapple Coconut. These flavors aim to cater to a variety of consumer tastes, while the premium ingredients used ensure a rich and satisfying taste experience.

Enlightened’s Commitment to Health and Taste

Michael Shoretz, the CEO and founder of Enlightened, expressed enthusiasm about the product launch. He emphasized the company’s commitment to developing innovative treats that strike a balance between taste and nutrition. The introduction of Frozen Yogurt Bark is a testament to Enlightened’s contribution to the burgeoning market of frozen snack options that prioritize taste, while offering the benefits of healthier ingredients.

0
Food Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
6 mins ago
Seafood and Fishing Tournaments Hook 'em In at Annual Get Hook'd Festival
The much-anticipated annual Get Hook’d festival is gearing up to cast a wide net of enjoyment in downtown Sanford, Florida. Scheduled for Saturday, the event will run from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., promising a well-rounded mix of activities from fishing tournaments to a full-blown seafood festival. Delicious Delights and Vibrant Vibes The festival will
Seafood and Fishing Tournaments Hook 'em In at Annual Get Hook'd Festival
Study Finds 39% Lower Covid-19 Risk in People on Plant-Based Diets
2 hours ago
Study Finds 39% Lower Covid-19 Risk in People on Plant-Based Diets
Health Risks and Societal Shifts: The Case Against Dog Meat Consumption
2 hours ago
Health Risks and Societal Shifts: The Case Against Dog Meat Consumption
Chef Failatu Abdul Razak Shatters Records with 227-Hour Cook-A-Thon
29 mins ago
Chef Failatu Abdul Razak Shatters Records with 227-Hour Cook-A-Thon
Dining Out in Canada: A Potential Health Risk?
1 hour ago
Dining Out in Canada: A Potential Health Risk?
Doritos Introduces New Flavors of Dinamita Rolled Chips, to be Featured in Super Bowl Commercial
1 hour ago
Doritos Introduces New Flavors of Dinamita Rolled Chips, to be Featured in Super Bowl Commercial
Latest Headlines
World News
DL-BMD: Revolutionizing Osteoporosis Screening with Deep Learning
1 min
DL-BMD: Revolutionizing Osteoporosis Screening with Deep Learning
COVID-19 Vaccines and the Surge in Disabilities: An Unsettling Correlation?
3 mins
COVID-19 Vaccines and the Surge in Disabilities: An Unsettling Correlation?
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Discuss Diesel Tax Breaks with Protesting Farmers
6 mins
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Discuss Diesel Tax Breaks with Protesting Farmers
'Gladiators' Star, Zack George, Reveals Incredible Transformation as Series Reboots
8 mins
'Gladiators' Star, Zack George, Reveals Incredible Transformation as Series Reboots
Indian Women's Kabaddi Team Coach Kavitha Selvaraj Clinches Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement
10 mins
Indian Women's Kabaddi Team Coach Kavitha Selvaraj Clinches Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement
Groundbreaking Gender Affirming Care Clinic Opens in Ontario
11 mins
Groundbreaking Gender Affirming Care Clinic Opens in Ontario
Detroit Lions to Host First Home Playoff in 30 Years: Amon-Ra St. Brown Calls for Intense Fan Support
12 mins
Detroit Lions to Host First Home Playoff in 30 Years: Amon-Ra St. Brown Calls for Intense Fan Support
Victor Osimhen Squashes Transfer Rumors: 'I'm Committed to Napoli'
13 mins
Victor Osimhen Squashes Transfer Rumors: 'I'm Committed to Napoli'
Ramallah Stands with South Africa: A Gathering of Solidarity around Mandela's Statue
13 mins
Ramallah Stands with South Africa: A Gathering of Solidarity around Mandela's Statue
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
1 hour
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
3 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
3 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
4 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app