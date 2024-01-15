en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Enhancing Flavor in Plant-Based Meats: A Collaborative Research by IFF, Unilever, and WUR

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:30 pm EST
Enhancing Flavor in Plant-Based Meats: A Collaborative Research by IFF, Unilever, and WUR

In a significant step towards enhancing the sensory experience of plant-based meats, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF), Unilever, and Wageningen University & Research (WUR) have launched a four-year collaborative research project. The initiative underscores a shared commitment to revolutionize the global food system through a sustainable plant-based diet, delivering products that are not just flavorful but also accessible to the entire industry.

Addressing Protein-Flavor Interactions

The cornerstone of this research partnership lies in understanding protein-flavor interactions, specifically how flavors bind to protein molecules. Plant proteins are often associated with off-notes and a lingering bitterness, which can significantly affect the consumer experience. The project aims to overcome these flavor challenges, enhancing the overall taste of plant-based meat alternatives.

Combining Expertise for Novel Flavoring Strategies

IFF, with its proficiency in protein purification and natural food flavoring, collaborates with WUR’s advanced analytical methods for studying protein flavor interactions and Unilever’s consumer-centric approach to create novel flavoring strategies that align with consumer preferences. This strategic collaboration is expected to significantly improve the flavor quality of plant-based meats, consequently enhancing consumer acceptance.

Promoting a Sustainable Global Food System

The research initiative extends beyond just improving the flavor of plant-based meats. It reflects a broader commitment to promoting a more sustainable and plant-based global food system. By delivering tasty and accessible products, the partnership aims to globally advance the consumer journey towards a balanced diet. It also facilitates a beneficial exchange of knowledge between academia and industry, with both entities learning from each other’s expertise.

0
Food Sustainability
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
1 hour ago
The Rise of 'Hidden Black Pearls': Young Foodies Challenge Traditional Online Ratings
In an era where online reviews dictate dining choices, a bold new trend has emerged. Young food enthusiasts are defying conventions by seeking out restaurants with lower ratings, lured by the potential of unearthing what they call ‘hidden black pearls.’ These are, in essence, underrated eateries that may serve delightful and authentic cuisine, in spite
The Rise of 'Hidden Black Pearls': Young Foodies Challenge Traditional Online Ratings
German Citizens' Council Proposes Groundbreaking Nutrition Policies
3 hours ago
German Citizens' Council Proposes Groundbreaking Nutrition Policies
Drive-through Food Aid: Order of Malta's Unique Initiative in Ledenon, France
4 hours ago
Drive-through Food Aid: Order of Malta's Unique Initiative in Ledenon, France
Wild Turkey Unveils Second Edition of Russell's Reserve Single Rickhouse Collection
1 hour ago
Wild Turkey Unveils Second Edition of Russell's Reserve Single Rickhouse Collection
Mega Family's Sankranthi Celebrations: A Blend of Tradition and Togetherness
1 hour ago
Mega Family's Sankranthi Celebrations: A Blend of Tradition and Togetherness
Fly By Jing: Reshaping America's Perception of Chinese Cuisine
3 hours ago
Fly By Jing: Reshaping America's Perception of Chinese Cuisine
Latest Headlines
World News
Victorian Opposition Leader Points to Signs of Division in State Government
12 seconds
Victorian Opposition Leader Points to Signs of Division in State Government
Jamaat-e-Islami's Youth Workers Convention: A Pledge for Peace and Development
30 seconds
Jamaat-e-Islami's Youth Workers Convention: A Pledge for Peace and Development
Texas Swimming & Diving Hall of Fame Welcomes 16th Class
41 seconds
Texas Swimming & Diving Hall of Fame Welcomes 16th Class
MP Dinara Ashimova Raises Alarm Over Risky Construction Near Bishkek's Veterinary Lab
45 seconds
MP Dinara Ashimova Raises Alarm Over Risky Construction Near Bishkek's Veterinary Lab
Adelaide Strikers' Remarkable Turnaround in the Big Bash League
1 min
Adelaide Strikers' Remarkable Turnaround in the Big Bash League
West Coast Eagles' Liam Ryan Injured: A Potential Setback for the Team
4 mins
West Coast Eagles' Liam Ryan Injured: A Potential Setback for the Team
Ex-Soviet Experience of Key Aide Shapes Florida Governor DeSantis' Policies
5 mins
Ex-Soviet Experience of Key Aide Shapes Florida Governor DeSantis' Policies
Pavel Kotov's Outburst at Australian Open: Victory Amidst Controversy
5 mins
Pavel Kotov's Outburst at Australian Open: Victory Amidst Controversy
Esher Cycling Incident: Social Media Debate Over Red Light Violation
5 mins
Esher Cycling Incident: Social Media Debate Over Red Light Violation
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
22 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
24 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
29 mins
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
2 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
2 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
3 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
3 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
6 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app