Enhancing Flavor in Plant-Based Meats: A Collaborative Research by IFF, Unilever, and WUR

In a significant step towards enhancing the sensory experience of plant-based meats, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF), Unilever, and Wageningen University & Research (WUR) have launched a four-year collaborative research project. The initiative underscores a shared commitment to revolutionize the global food system through a sustainable plant-based diet, delivering products that are not just flavorful but also accessible to the entire industry.

Addressing Protein-Flavor Interactions

The cornerstone of this research partnership lies in understanding protein-flavor interactions, specifically how flavors bind to protein molecules. Plant proteins are often associated with off-notes and a lingering bitterness, which can significantly affect the consumer experience. The project aims to overcome these flavor challenges, enhancing the overall taste of plant-based meat alternatives.

Combining Expertise for Novel Flavoring Strategies

IFF, with its proficiency in protein purification and natural food flavoring, collaborates with WUR’s advanced analytical methods for studying protein flavor interactions and Unilever’s consumer-centric approach to create novel flavoring strategies that align with consumer preferences. This strategic collaboration is expected to significantly improve the flavor quality of plant-based meats, consequently enhancing consumer acceptance.

Promoting a Sustainable Global Food System

The research initiative extends beyond just improving the flavor of plant-based meats. It reflects a broader commitment to promoting a more sustainable and plant-based global food system. By delivering tasty and accessible products, the partnership aims to globally advance the consumer journey towards a balanced diet. It also facilitates a beneficial exchange of knowledge between academia and industry, with both entities learning from each other’s expertise.