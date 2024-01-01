en English
Business

Engineer-Turned-Baker Transforms Saudi Arabia’s Confectionery Landscape

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:32 pm EST
Engineer-Turned-Baker Transforms Saudi Arabia’s Confectionery Landscape

At the heart of Saudi Arabia’s bustling baking industry, a curious blend of civil engineering and a childhood passion for baking has yielded an inspiring success story. Mohammad Mashat, a UK-educated civil engineer, has found an unexpected home in the world of patisseries. His journey, spanning from the kitchens of his mother’s home to the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, is a testament to the power of passion and dedication. Today, his bakery, Patisserie Mo, stands tall in Jeddah, offering a tantalizing array of cakes and pastries, with a focus on customer experience and the use of the finest ingredients.

Mohammad Mashat: An Engineer with a Baker’s Heart

Born and raised in a family where baking was a cherished tradition, Mashat grew up with the scent of cakes, pastries, and sweets filling his home. His mother and sister were his earliest culinary guides, their kitchen sessions nurturing his innate talent. This familial love for baking later evolved into a home-based business, the Strawberry and Cheese bakery shop in Makkah, where Mashat lent his skills and expertise.

A Culinary Journey to Paris and Back

Driven by a desire to refine their culinary skills, Mashat and his sister embarked on a journey to the revered Le Cordon Bleu culinary school in Paris. Upon their return, Mashat’s newfound expertise breathed fresh life into his mother’s bakery. His innovative touch to popular items like French butter croissants and cheesecake pops was met with instant popularity. The success spurred him to venture out on his own, leading to the birth of Patisserie Mo in Jeddah.

Patisserie Mo: A Symphony of Flavours

Patisserie Mo is a testament to Mashat’s commitment to quality and innovation. The bakery maintains a careful balance between traditional favourites and novel flavours. Chocolate, a timeless favourite, reigns as the top-selling flavor, but the menu also features unique offerings such as lavender and fresh mango cakes. In a market rife with competition, Mashat believes that the specialized baking market in Saudi Arabia thrives due to a strong demand for high-quality and aesthetically pleasing cakes.

Looking forward, Mashat envisions expanding his brand throughout Saudi Arabia. He hopes to share his baking expertise through workshops and masterclasses, inspiring a new generation of bakers to rise.

Business Food Saudi Arabia
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

