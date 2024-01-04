End of an Era: Salt Creek Grille in Dana Point to Close After Nearly 30 Years

Salt Creek Grille, a renowned American steakhouse in Dana Point, is closing its doors after nearly 30 years of service. The upscale dining institution, which has been a cornerstone of the community since its inception on July 9, 1996, will serve its final meal on Sunday, January 14. The restaurant stands as a local landmark at the crossroads of Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley Parkway.

A Culinary Tradition and Community Hub

Co-owned by Tim McCune, Salt Creek Grille was envisioned as more than just a restaurant. It was a continuation of a culinary tradition, a place that welcomed friends, neighbors, and tourists with open arms. McCune expressed his deep sentimental attachment to the restaurant, an establishment that has hosted countless weddings and events over the years. The restaurant even had its moment in the limelight, featuring in an episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Unstated Closure Reason Amid Success and Popularity

While Salt Creek Grille’s popularity and success are well-documented, the reasons behind its impending closure remain undisclosed. In 2016, an article lauded the restaurant for its fresh fish, steaks, and burgers cooked over a hardwood grill. Despite its acclaim, the steakhouse is set to cease operations at its Dana Point location.

Continued Operations at Other Locations

Though the Dana Point establishment is closing, Salt Creek Grille’s legacy will continue at its other locations. Diners can still enjoy their offerings in Valencia, California, and in Rumson and Princeton, New Jersey. As the Dana Point chapter concludes, these locations carry the torch, promising to uphold the Salt Creek Grille tradition that the community has come to love and appreciate.