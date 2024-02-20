End of an Era: Matt the Miller's Tavern Closes Doors in Columbus, Ohio After 10 Years

In the heart of Columbus, Ohio, a beloved dining spot has served its last meal. Matt the Miller's Tavern at Polaris Fashion Place, known for its cozy pub atmosphere and hearty fare, has closed after 10 years of welcoming locals and visitors alike. The closure, which took place on Valentine's Day, marks the end of an era for the central Ohio dining scene. Behind the decision was CLB Restaurants' strategic move not to renew the lease, shifting focus towards expanding their upscale dining concept, Tucci's.

From Kilkenny to Columbus: A Decade of Pub Fare

Inspired by the original Matt the Miller's in Kilkenny, Ireland, the Polaris location opened its doors in 2014, bringing a slice of Irish hospitality to Columbus. The menu, a blend of traditional and modern pub fare, featured favorites like fish and chips, Bavarian pretzel bites, and an array of soups, salads, flatbreads, pastas, sandwiches, and burgers. Over the years, it became a go-to spot for happy hour gatherings, family meals, and celebrations, embedding itself in the fabric of the community.

A Strategic Shift: CLB Restaurants Focuses on Expansion

The closure of Matt the Miller's Tavern's Polaris location is more than just the end of a dining establishment; it's a strategic pivot by CLB Restaurants. Founded by Craig Barnum in 2011, the company has decided to concentrate its efforts on expanding Tucci's, their upscale steak and seafood restaurant. With locations in Dublin, Ohio, and Carmel, Indiana, Tucci's is poised for growth, with plans for a new four-season dining room indicating a focus on upscale dining experiences. This shift in strategy comes on the heels of the January closure of Oscar's Restaurant and Bar in Dublin, another establishment with ties to Barnum, signaling a period of transformation for CLB Restaurants.

The Legacy of Matt the Miller's Tavern in Central Ohio

While the Polaris location may have closed, the legacy of Matt the Miller's Tavern in central Ohio continues with its remaining location in Dublin. As patrons reminisce about the good times spent at the Polaris tavern, the Dublin location stands as a testament to the brand's enduring appeal. The concept, drawing from the original establishment in Ireland, continues to offer a mix of comfort and warmth, inviting guests to enjoy its signature dishes and welcoming atmosphere.

The closing of Matt the Miller's Tavern at Polaris is a moment of reflection for the Columbus dining community. It's a reminder of the ever-evolving landscape of the restaurant industry, where change is the only constant. As CLB Restaurants embarks on its new journey with Tucci's, the memories of Matt the Miller's Tavern will linger, cherished by those who experienced its hospitality. The tavern's spirit, characterized by good food, good company, and a touch of Irish charm, will continue to inspire the culinary scene in central Ohio for years to come.