End of an Era: Jay's Bistro in Fort Collins to Close After Decades of Service

After more than three decades of serving the Fort Collins community, Jay's Bistro, a beloved gastronomical landmark, will cease operations on January 31. The Colorado-based restaurant's closure comes as a response to the pressure of escalating property taxes, minimum wage, and cost of goods that rendered the business model unsustainable, according to co-owner Colin Randall.

The Legacy of Jay's Bistro

Tracing its roots back to 1980, Jay's Bistro started as Cafe Columbine, established by Jay and Jacki Witlen. The couple's culinary venture evolved into Jay's Bistro in the early 1990s, quickly becoming a much-cherished part of the town's fabric. Jay's Bistro changed hands in 2014 when the Witlens retired to Spain, selling the establishment to Colin Randall and Rhys Edmunds. Lance Wright later replaced Edmunds as co-owner.

Impact on the Community

Through the years, Jay's Bistro was more than just a restaurant; it was a place where numerous celebrations and events came to life, fostering a bond with the local community. The announcement of its closure has sent ripples through Fort Collins, triggering an outpour of support and well-wishes for the 30-person staff and current owners. The Witlens, despite their distance, also expressed their best wishes to the team facing the imminent closure.

As Jay's Bistro navigates its final days of operation, customers may encounter reduced supplies and potential staffing challenges. However, the establishment will continue to serve its patrons until the end of January. Furthermore, customers holding Jay's Bistro gift cards can redeem them at Sonny Lubick Steakhouse, another restaurant co-owned by Colin Randall, ensuring that the spirit of the Bistro lives on in some form.