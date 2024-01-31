Empower Field at Mile High Scores High in Food Services Among NFL Stadiums

From the roar of the crowd to the adrenaline-fueled action on the field, a football game is a sensory feast. At Empower Field at Mile High, home to the Denver Broncos, this feast extends to its exceptional food services, an offering that has earned high praise and a commendable spot among NFL stadiums in the United States.

The Success Recipe

According to a study by BetColorado, Empower Field ranks high among the 32 NFL stadiums, with an overall index score of 7.08. This study evaluated NFL stadiums based on several criteria, including the number of concession stands, food prices, and the variety of food options on offer. It's the unique combination of accessibility, affordability, and variety that gives Empower Field its edge in food services.

An Appetite for Accessibility

Empower Field boasts an impressive one concession stand per 10,526 square feet, or 445 people. This ensures that fans can easily access food and beverages without missing out on the on-field action. In addition, a map is available on the stadium's website to help fans navigate their way to concession stands, restrooms, bars, exits, and stairways, further enhancing the ease and convenience of the game day experience.

Flavors that Score

Adding to the appeal is the stadium's 'Mile High Favs Menu.' This special menu offers game day concessions at a wallet-friendly $5 per item, including fan favorites like hotdogs. For those seeking more traditional fare, a small beer is priced at $8.50, and a hotdog at $6. By offering a range of options at various price points, Empower Field caters to a wide spectrum of taste buds and budgets.

A Winning Streak

This recognition is not new; in 2023, Empower Field ranked third among all NFL stadiums for its food services using 2022 rates. While the Broncos' 2023/24 season may have concluded, this recognition adds an extra layer of attraction for visiting the stadium in 2024. As Denver Broncos fans gear up for the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, on February 3rd, which may showcase potential new players for the team, they can look forward to another season of exceptional food services at Empower Field at Mile High.