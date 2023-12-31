en English
Business

Emma Watson’s Family Launches Unique Gin Enterprise: Renais

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:19 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 4:37 pm EST
Emma Watson’s Family Launches Unique Gin Enterprise: Renais

In the world of spirits, the Watson family, including former ‘Harry Potter’ star Emma Watson, her father Chris Watson, and brother Alex Watson, have made a significant mark with their venture, Renais. The gin enterprise, launched in 2023, has been a hot topic in industry circles and beyond. Renais, a French term that translates to ‘rebirth’ and pronounced like ‘Renée’, is a unique blend that embodies the Watson family’s ties to both England and France.

The Birth of Renais

Renais is not just a gin but a fusion of passion, heritage, and innovation. The spirit is infused with grape skins handpicked from the grand cru vineyards of Chablis, France, forging a connection between the realms of wine and gin. This innovative gin is both organic and certified carbon-neutral, reflecting the Watsons’ commitment to environmental sustainability.

Chris Watson, a high-flying City lawyer, accomplished linguist, and passionate wine enthusiast, first fell in love with Chablis in 1987. Over the years, he has woven his life into the region’s fabric, becoming the owner of seven vineyards and an esteemed figure in local wine-making. This deep-seated love for the land and terroir of rural Burgundy is mirrored in the creation of Renais.

The Minds Behind Renais

The idea for Renais was conceived by Alex Watson, Emma’s brother, who has an extensive background as an executive in the drinks industry. Alex describes Renais as an ‘esoteric’ gin, a term that perfectly captures the spirit’s unique blend and the family’s unconventional journey into the world of gin-making.

Emma Watson’s Role in Renais

Emma Watson, best known for her role as Hermione Granger in the ‘Harry Potter’ series, has thrown her support behind her family’s venture. She has been a source of inspiration for Alex, and her global recognition has undoubtedly brought attention to the brand.

The Watson family’s narrative is a compelling blend of personal passions, entrepreneurial spirit, and commitment to the environment. The creation of Renais is more than just a business venture; it is a testament to their unique story and a celebration of their love for England and France.

Business Food United Kingdom
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

