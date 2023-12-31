en English
Food

Emerging Wine Regions: Redrawing the Global Wine Map

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:59 am EST
As the world grapples with climate change, its impacts are palpably felt in the wine industry, prompting enthusiasts to explore beyond traditional strongholds like Bordeaux and Burgundy. Emerging wine regions across the globe are stepping into the limelight, offering tantalizing alternatives to the classic wine territories. These nascent regions, spanning from the UK to Eastern Europe to the far reaches of Canada, are not only reshaping the global wine map but also redefining wine style and quality.

Global Shifts: From Old World to New Territories

Climate change is pushing the boundaries of viticulture, taking it to cooler and less-known corners of the earth. Countries like the United Kingdom, Canada, and parts of northern Europe are demonstrating promising potential in quality wine production. The UK, in particular, is making significant strides in sparkling wine, with Sussex and Kent’s chalky soils creating conditions reminiscent of the Champagne region.

Rising Stars: Eastern Europe and Asia

Eastern Europe, an area often overlooked, is now drawing attention with countries like Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Croatia showcasing wines that express their unique terroir. Further East, China’s Hebei Province and India are nurturing their burgeoning wine scenes. China, in particular, is on the brink of defining bold, new styles that could soon captivate wine lovers globally.

California: The Epicenter of American Wine

Within the United States, California continues to be a magnet for winemakers. Areas like Paso Robles, Sonoma, Lodi, San Benito, and Mendocino are attracting attention for their climates and steadfast commitment to sustainable practices. Lesser-known grapes such as White Riesling and Valdiguié are also undergoing a renaissance, thanks to the region’s innovative winemakers.

Lebanon and Chile: Testament of Resilience and Innovation

Further afield, Chile is gaining recognition for its value and premiumization efforts, with a focus on terroir and modern winemaking techniques. Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley, despite its tumultuous history, is producing wines with unique terroir and indigenous grapes, blending ancient methods with sustainable practices. This is a testament to human endurance and the power of innovation in the face of adversity.

The wine industry is experiencing a shift towards new regions, sustainability, natural wines, and a deeper appreciation for the history and culture embedded in winemaking. The global wine map is being redrawn, and the journey promises to be an exciting one.

Food Sustainability United Kingdom
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

