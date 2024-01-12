Embrace Veganuary with Perfect Cellar’s Curated Selection of Vegan Wines

As the world steps into another year, many are embracing the spirit of Veganuary, a global movement encouraging people to adopt veganism for the month of January. Alongside this, an increasing number of wine enthusiasts are turning their attention to vegan wines, discovering that quality and ethics can harmoniously coexist in a glass of fine wine. Perfect Cellar, in collaboration with The Independent, is championing this cause, offering a curated selection of vegan wines at a 25% discount for Independent readers.

Understanding Vegan Wines

Not all wines are vegan, a fact that may surprise some. The reason lies in the wine making process, specifically the fining and clarification stages. Traditional fining agents often include animal-derived products such as egg whites, gelatin, or fish bladders. These are used to remove unwanted particles and clarify the wine. However, a surge in ethical winemaking practices has seen an increase in vegan-friendly wines, which utilize plant-based or mineral alternatives instead.

Perfect Cellar’s Veganuary Selection

The selection offered by Perfect Cellar, in partnership with The Independent, showcases a rich variety of vegan wines. One of the highlights is the Louis Michel Petit Chablis 2022, a French classic known for its bright, crisp profile. For those who prefer bolder flavors, the Durigutti Proyecto Las Compuertas Malbec 5 Suelos 2021 from Argentina has received critical acclaim and is well worth a try.

English sparkling wine is also represented in this selection with the Roebuck Estates Classic Cuvee 2017. This award-winning wine is a testament to the quality of English viticulture. For a taste of Spanish warmth, the Casa La Rad Solarce Rioja Tinto 2020 is a delightful choice, embodying the richness of Spain’s terroir.

Global Vegan Wine Expressions

The collection also brings the world to your glass with wines from Italy and New Zealand. The Azienda Agricola Canneto Rosso di Montepulciano DOC 2019 is a robust and elegant Italian red, while the Yealands Estate Single Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc 2022 from New Zealand is a vibrant expression of the country’s renowned Sauvignon Blanc.

These wines not only exemplify ethical winemaking practices but also showcase the diverse expressions available in vegan-friendly wines. They are presented as premium options for those looking to maintain a vegan lifestyle without compromising on the quality or variety of their wine selections.