en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Embrace Veganuary with Perfect Cellar’s Curated Selection of Vegan Wines

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:16 am EST
Embrace Veganuary with Perfect Cellar’s Curated Selection of Vegan Wines

As the world steps into another year, many are embracing the spirit of Veganuary, a global movement encouraging people to adopt veganism for the month of January. Alongside this, an increasing number of wine enthusiasts are turning their attention to vegan wines, discovering that quality and ethics can harmoniously coexist in a glass of fine wine. Perfect Cellar, in collaboration with The Independent, is championing this cause, offering a curated selection of vegan wines at a 25% discount for Independent readers.

Understanding Vegan Wines

Not all wines are vegan, a fact that may surprise some. The reason lies in the wine making process, specifically the fining and clarification stages. Traditional fining agents often include animal-derived products such as egg whites, gelatin, or fish bladders. These are used to remove unwanted particles and clarify the wine. However, a surge in ethical winemaking practices has seen an increase in vegan-friendly wines, which utilize plant-based or mineral alternatives instead.

Perfect Cellar’s Veganuary Selection

The selection offered by Perfect Cellar, in partnership with The Independent, showcases a rich variety of vegan wines. One of the highlights is the Louis Michel Petit Chablis 2022, a French classic known for its bright, crisp profile. For those who prefer bolder flavors, the Durigutti Proyecto Las Compuertas Malbec 5 Suelos 2021 from Argentina has received critical acclaim and is well worth a try.

English sparkling wine is also represented in this selection with the Roebuck Estates Classic Cuvee 2017. This award-winning wine is a testament to the quality of English viticulture. For a taste of Spanish warmth, the Casa La Rad Solarce Rioja Tinto 2020 is a delightful choice, embodying the richness of Spain’s terroir.

Global Vegan Wine Expressions

The collection also brings the world to your glass with wines from Italy and New Zealand. The Azienda Agricola Canneto Rosso di Montepulciano DOC 2019 is a robust and elegant Italian red, while the Yealands Estate Single Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc 2022 from New Zealand is a vibrant expression of the country’s renowned Sauvignon Blanc.

These wines not only exemplify ethical winemaking practices but also showcase the diverse expressions available in vegan-friendly wines. They are presented as premium options for those looking to maintain a vegan lifestyle without compromising on the quality or variety of their wine selections.

0
Food Lifestyle
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
15 mins ago
Nerea Barros's Artistic Journey and a Subway Incident: A Tale of Two Barros
In a stark juxtaposition, two unrelated stories of individuals sharing the same surname, Barros, present a tale of creativity and conflict. On one end of the spectrum, Spanish actress turned director, Nerea Barros, is set to impart a visually resonant narrative about the legacy of the elderly, climate change, and women in her upcoming film,
Nerea Barros's Artistic Journey and a Subway Incident: A Tale of Two Barros
South London Establishments Score Lowest in FSA Hygiene Ratings: A Wake-up Call for Food Businesses
1 hour ago
South London Establishments Score Lowest in FSA Hygiene Ratings: A Wake-up Call for Food Businesses
Irish TV Breaks New Ground with Vegan Cookery Show 'Planda go Plata'
1 hour ago
Irish TV Breaks New Ground with Vegan Cookery Show 'Planda go Plata'
Frog Consumption in Kumbungu: An Insight into Global Dietary Diversity
1 hour ago
Frog Consumption in Kumbungu: An Insight into Global Dietary Diversity
Shraddha Kapoor's Food-Themed Handbags Stir Fashion Scene
1 hour ago
Shraddha Kapoor's Food-Themed Handbags Stir Fashion Scene
Guangdong's Hot Pot Industry Readies for Global Spotlight
1 hour ago
Guangdong's Hot Pot Industry Readies for Global Spotlight
Latest Headlines
World News
Supreme Court Affirms Bala Mohammed's Re-election as Bauchi State Governor
26 seconds
Supreme Court Affirms Bala Mohammed's Re-election as Bauchi State Governor
Outrage Over Turkish Professor's Claim That MS is 'Punishment from Allah'
43 seconds
Outrage Over Turkish Professor's Claim That MS is 'Punishment from Allah'
Union Minister Anurag Thakur Foresees India's Economic Ascent, PM Modi Visits Nashik
1 min
Union Minister Anurag Thakur Foresees India's Economic Ascent, PM Modi Visits Nashik
Kansas State's Jerome Tang Reflects on Bench Strength and Prepares for Texas Tech Challenge
2 mins
Kansas State's Jerome Tang Reflects on Bench Strength and Prepares for Texas Tech Challenge
British MP Stirs Controversy with Houthi Group Invite Amid Anti-Semitism Allegations
3 mins
British MP Stirs Controversy with Houthi Group Invite Amid Anti-Semitism Allegations
More than Just Monikers: The Cultural Significance of African Football Team Nicknames
5 mins
More than Just Monikers: The Cultural Significance of African Football Team Nicknames
Valentino Rossi Targets Podium in 2024 Bathurst 12 Hours
5 mins
Valentino Rossi Targets Podium in 2024 Bathurst 12 Hours
Kansas City to Usher in New Era of Youth Engagement with KC Futures Commission
7 mins
Kansas City to Usher in New Era of Youth Engagement with KC Futures Commission
Galway's Disability Tech Projects Secure €140,000 Government Funding
8 mins
Galway's Disability Tech Projects Secure €140,000 Government Funding
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
21 mins
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
1 hour
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
1 hour
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
1 hour
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
2 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
18 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
19 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app