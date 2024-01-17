Elevator Talk: A Stage for Emerging Brands in the Food and Beverage Sector

The food and beverage industry is buzzing with innovation, and the Elevator Talk pitch series is one platform where these groundbreaking ideas come to light. The series features emerging brands, giving founders and CEOs a chance to introduce their products, share news, and receive expert feedback. The recent installment saw participation from leaders of MatchaKo, Lifted Supreme, Jabin Beverage Company, VUUM, and Grim Reaper Coffee Co. These leaders offered insights into their brands and shared updates on their progress.

Advertisment

Bringing Industry Leaders Together

Co-hosted by special guests, the series brings together industry stalwarts and fresh faces. Rebecca Bernard, founder of Empire City Brand Builders, and Ray Latif, Editor and Producer of the Taste Radio podcast, were the luminaries in the latest episode. Their insights and interactions with the participants added depth and richness to the series.

A Platform for Innovation and Engagement

Advertisment

Elevator Talk is a unique platform aimed at retailers, investors, distributors, suppliers, service providers, and peer brands. The series airs biweekly on BevNET and NOSH, providing a regular dose of fresh ideas and industry updates. Notably, participation in the series is complimentary, making it accessible to early-stage entrepreneurs in the food and beverage sector.

Making a Mark in the Market

Founders and CEOs interested in joining future episodes can apply online. The series is not just a platform for pitching products, but it also offers a chance to engage with industry experts. At its core, Elevator Talk aims to highlight the newest and most innovative brands poised to make a significant impact in the market. With the series, early-stage food and beverage entrepreneurs get a chance to pitch their products, engage with industry experts, and prepare themselves for the market's challenges and opportunities.