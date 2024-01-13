Eggspectation: A New Culinary Destination at Kern’s Food Hall

The culinary scene of Knoxville, Tennessee is set to be enriched as Eggspectation, a restaurant boasting an innovative all-day breakfast and bar concept, gears up to open its doors at Kern’s Food Hall. The establishment, rooted in Montreal, Canada, extends the dining experience beyond the morning, offering lunch and dinner options crafted with high-quality ingredients.

A Melting Pot of Global Influences

Eggspectation’s menu is a hearty blend of European, Canadian, and American cultures, reflecting the diverse culinary influences of its co-founder, Enzo Renda. His vision is to create a space where guests can savor the myriad flavors that have inspired him during his global travels. Signature dishes span across brunch, lunch, and dinner items, alongside seasonal specials designed to tease and please the palates of Knoxville’s food enthusiasts.

Day-Long Bar Service

Adding a unique dimension to their offering, Eggspectation will serve up an all-day bar service, ensuring patrons can enjoy a wide array of beverages at their convenience. From refreshing mimosas and robust coffee drinks to exclusive cocktails and mocktails, the establishment aims to cater to a spectrum of drink preferences.

‘From Montreal with Love…’

Eggspectation pays homage to its French-Canadian roots, as reflected in its motto ‘from Montreal with love…’. Among its classic offerings, patrons can find poutine and crêpes, two dishes that resonate strongly with Canadian gastronomy. By infusing international flavors into traditional dishes, the restaurant seeks to deliver an authentic and diverse dining experience to its patrons.

Eggspectation is expected to launch in the summer and has its sights set on becoming a culinary destination within the vibrant new Kern’s Food Hall. With its unique concept and dedication to quality, it’s on course to become a beloved addition to Knoxville’s dining scene.