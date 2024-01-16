Edge Restaurant's Andouille Corn Chowder Earns Top Honors at Bethlehem's Soup Saunter Event

In the heart of historic downtown Bethlehem, the annual Soup Saunter event, now in its fourth year, has found its latest victor. This year's standout soup was a culinary surprise: the andouille corn chowder, a masterful creation by Chef de cuisine Kyle Abel of Edge Restaurant. The event, first conceived in 2020 as a means to bolster local restaurants amid the harrowing times of the coronavirus pandemic, witnessed its latest edition sell-out, with 400 soup enthusiasts tasting and casting their votes on soups from 14 distinctive stops.

Andouille Corn Chowder: A Triumph of Innovation

Abel's innovative andouille corn chowder, a first-time attempt at this particular recipe, emerged as the clear favorite with 70 votes. The soup was a brilliant exercise in resourcefulness as Abel made use of leftover potatoes and cream from another dish as the base, adding andouille sausage, bacon, cheese, and other ingredients to create a soup that stood out in flavor and texture.

Participants Savor Smoky and Complex Flavors

The participants, drawn to the smoky and complex flavors that resulted from Abel's meticulous cooking process, voted in favor of the andouille corn chowder. The chef, known for allowing his soups to sit for a while to amplify their flavors, managed to create a soup that was both comforting and unique, satisfying the palate of the discerning participants.

A New Addition to the Soup Du Jour

Though the Soup Saunter event has come to an end, the legacy of the andouille corn chowder will live on. Abel intends to honor the success of his creation by including the award-winning andouille corn chowder in his restaurant's soup rotation as a 'soup du jour'. Thus, patrons of Edge Restaurant can look forward to savoring this delectable dish, a testament to the ingenious culinary creativity of Chef Kyle Abel.