Ed Sheeran Savors Filipino Delights at BGC's Steak and Frice Post-Manila Concert

Following an electrifying performance at the SMDC Concert Grounds in Parañaque, British pop sensation Ed Sheeran embarked on a culinary adventure at Steak and Frice, a newly opened restaurant in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig. The establishment, celebrated for its unique fusion of steak served with both rice and fries, offered Sheeran a taste of Filipino hospitality alongside a menu teeming with local flavors, including the coveted lechon (roasted pig).

Advertisment

A Warm Filipino Welcome

Amado Fores, the entrepreneur behind Steak and Frice, took to Instagram to share moments of Sheeran's visit, highlighting the artist's graciousness in interacting with the staff. "Salamat for dining with us, Ed Sheeran, and hope you enjoyed our Filipino steakhouse hospitality (and special lechon)! We hope you come back to Manila soon!" Fores expressed. The visit was made even more special with the presence of Margarita Fores, Asia's Best Female Chef 2016, who shared in the joy of introducing Sheeran to Filipino cuisine.

Music and Cuisine: A Cultural Exchange

Advertisment

Sheeran's trip to Manila wasn't just about music; it was a deep dive into the local culture, including its cuisine. After his concert, where he performed alongside Filipino indie folk band Ben&Ben, Sheeran and the band enjoyed a karaoke session, further cementing his memorable experience in the Philippines. The visit to Steak and Frice was a testament to his interest in exploring Filipino dishes, showcasing the global appeal of the country's culinary heritage.

Implications for Filipino Cuisine Recognition

Ed Sheeran's visit to Steak and Frice and his exploration of Filipino cuisine is not just a celebrity news item; it speaks volumes about the increasing global recognition and appreciation of Filipino food. As international icons like Sheeran share their culinary adventures in the Philippines, it elevates Filipino cuisine on the world stage, potentially attracting more global food enthusiasts to the country. This encounter underscores the universal language of food and its power to connect diverse cultures.