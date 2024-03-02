Eclipse-Themed Totality Coffee Launched by LongStory in Anticipation of April Solar Event

In a unique blend of celestial celebration and culinary innovation, LongStory Coffee has unveiled 'Totality', a medium roast organic coffee specially crafted for the upcoming April 8 solar eclipse. Erik Busch, owner of LongStory Coffee, inspired by his experience during the 2017 eclipse while working for Schlafly's eclipse-themed beer launch, decided to mark this year's celestial event with a coffee that resonates with a wide array of coffee enthusiasts. Set to be available from March 1 through April 8, 'Totality' aims to capture the essence of the eclipse with its balanced medium roast profile.

From Concept to Cup

Over the past year, Busch has meticulously conceptualized 'Totality', dedicating the last month and a half to perfecting the roast. Choosing an organic Peruvian bean, the coffee is described as a harmonious blend of light and dark, combining sweet flavors of brown sugar and chocolate with subtle nutty undertones. This carefully crafted balance ensures appeal to a broad spectrum of palates, from those who savor a lighter roast to those who prefer their coffee with a roasty edge. Each bag of 'Totality' also serves as an educational piece, adorned with lore from ancient cultures on eclipses, and comes with a pair of eclipse glasses, promising a full sensory experience around the solar eclipse.

More Than Just Coffee

Apart from the innovative 'Totality' coffee, LongStory Coffee continues to serve as a community hub, fostering connections through various initiatives. In December, Busch alongside Owen Pye, a regular at LongStory, launched 'LongStory Short', a podcast that explores the diverse hobbies and side hustles of coffee shop regulars. The coffee shop also hosts 'Market at the Station', a monthly farmer's market, and is collaborating with local brewers for a new beer. These initiatives reflect Busch's commitment to creating a vibrant community space that extends beyond coffee.

Looking Ahead

As 'Totality' marks a significant milestone for LongStory Coffee, the anticipation around the April 8 solar eclipse continues to build. Beyond this event, Busch has outlined an array of projects and events for 2024, signaling an exciting future for both LongStory Coffee and its patrons. With a location at an old train depot in Belleville, LongStory Coffee has become a local staple, known not just for its coffee but as a place where creativity, community, and culture converge.