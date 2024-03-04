Eat Wild Joins Forces With Black Chalk for Local Harvest Supper Club in Test Valley

Eat Wild and Black Chalk wine are collaborating to host a spring supper club on March 23 in Test Valley, spotlighting locally sourced wild meat and wines. This event marks the beginning of a series of seasonal gatherings aimed at celebrating the best of Hampshire's local produce and culinary heritage. With a focus on sustainable dining, this supper club promises an evening of unique flavors and community engagement.

Seasonal Celebrations Begin

The supper club at Black Chalk's Vineyard & Winery offers guests an exclusive opportunity to indulge in a menu filled with wild meats such as partridge, venison, and pheasant, carefully prepared by Eat Wild's chefs. This event not only showcases the versatility and richness of wild meat but also emphasizes the importance of local sourcing and sustainability in today's culinary practices. With two sittings available, attendees are promised an intimate and immersive dining experience.

Collaboration for Sustainability

The partnership between Eat Wild and Black Chalk reflects a shared commitment to promoting sustainable eating habits and supporting local producers. Louisa Clutterbuck, CEO of Eat Wild, expressed excitement over the collaboration, highlighting the opportunity to introduce wild meat to new audiences in a picturesque setting. Rebecca Herbert, Black Chalk's marketing and events manager, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the event's role in celebrating Hampshire's culinary heritage and the symbiotic relationship between wild meat and wine.

Looking Forward

As the first in a planned series of seasonal events, the spring supper club sets the stage for future collaborations that will continue to highlight the unique offerings of the Test Valley region. By bringing together local chefs, winemakers, and food enthusiasts, Eat Wild and Black Chalk are not just providing a night of great food and wine, but also laying the groundwork for a community focused on sustainable and locally sourced dining.

Events like the spring supper club serve as a reminder of the richness available in our local environments. As attendees savor each bite and sip, they're not just participating in a meal but supporting a movement that values the land, its produce, and the community built around it. This initiative by Eat Wild and Black Chalk paves the way for a deeper appreciation of nature's bounty and the sustainable practices that can ensure its continuity for generations to come.