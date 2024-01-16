Eat Local Grey Bruce Unveils Fundraising Campaign Aided by Corporate Donation Match

Cooperative organization Eat Local Grey Bruce has announced the launch of a fundraising initiative that will benefit from the generous support of an anonymous corporate donor. This donor has committed to match community donations dollar for dollar up to a total of $1,000, with the campaign running until the end of February. In a bid to encourage community participation, any individual making a donation over $10 will be entered into a draw with a chance to win $25 of in-store credit.

A Lifeline in Difficult Times

2023 proved to be a challenging year for Eat Local Grey Bruce, with the organization navigating financial turbulence that brought it dangerously close to bankruptcy. It was the overwhelming support from its members and a successful Indigogo campaign that saw the co-op pull through these difficulties. The current fundraising initiative, therefore, comes at a crucial juncture for the co-op, offering a lifeline that will help sustain its day-to-day operations and reach more members of the community.

Unifying the Community

Kel Smith, the Chair of the Board of Directors, expressed deep gratitude for the continued support from the co-op's members, emphasizing the crucial role that they have played in its survival. Smith also highlighted the importance of this new fundraising initiative, seeing it as an opportunity for the community to come together in support of the co-op's mission and future.

A Collaborative Effort

The generous commitment from the anonymous corporate sponsor was also acknowledged, with Smith expressing immense appreciation for their involvement. As Smith noted, the sponsor's engagement underscores the collaborative effort required to bolster the co-op's operations and ensure its continued success. It is this collective action, driven by both individual members and corporate entities, that will help secure the future of Eat Local Grey Bruce.