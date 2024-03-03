Easter 2023: Top Restaurants Offering Special Takeout Menus Amid COVID-19

With COVID-19 restrictions reshaping traditional Easter celebrations, families across the country are turning to innovative solutions to keep the holiday spirit alive. Many are choosing takeout from local restaurants, ensuring a festive and delicious meal without the need for extensive home cooking. From Marie Callender's to Eddie V's, there's a diverse array of dining establishments offering special Easter takeout menus, making it easier for everyone to enjoy a memorable holiday feast.

Adapting Traditions: Easter Dining at Home

As the pandemic continues to necessitate social distancing, families are adapting their Easter traditions to fit within current health guidelines. With public gatherings limited and many opting to stay home, restaurants have pivoted to provide takeout and delivery options for Easter meals. From classic ham dinners to gourmet seafood feasts, these offerings ensure that despite the circumstances, the essence of Easter dining remains intact. Highlights include the Ham Dinner Family Meal from Marie Callender's, complete with oven-roasted ham and a whole pie, and Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse's family-style menu featuring prime rib and strawberry cheesecake.

Creative Solutions for Holiday Celebrations

Restaurants are going beyond traditional menus to cater to the varied tastes of their clientele. For instance, Snooze an A.M. Eatery offers Easter Brunch meal kits, including a DIY egg-dying kit, while Vistal presents a four-course dinner by Chef Amy DiBiase. These innovative options not only provide a delicious meal but also a unique holiday experience that can be enjoyed in the comfort of one's home. Additionally, establishments like Joe's Crab Shack and Oceana Coastal Kitchen are adding festive touches, such as prix fixe menus and family-style meals, to enhance the Easter celebration.

Ordering and Pickup Details

For those interested in indulging in these special Easter menus, advance orders are typically required, with some restaurants setting deadlines as early as the Wednesday or Thursday before Easter Sunday. Pickup and delivery options vary by location, with many offering curbside service to maintain safety protocols. It's advisable to check directly with the establishments for specific details on menu options, ordering deadlines, and pickup arrangements. This ensures a smooth and enjoyable holiday dining experience, bringing joy and comfort during these challenging times.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, the spirit of Easter remains alive through the shared experience of food and togetherness, even if it's celebrated differently this year. Restaurants offering these special takeout menus are not only providing a valuable service but also a sense of normalcy and celebration in a time when it's needed most. As families gather around their tables at home, these meals from local eateries help keep the tradition of Easter dining alive, fostering hope and joy amidst uncertainty.