East Vancouver Awaits Return of Exclusive Vegan Night Market

The vibrant neighborhood of East Vancouver is ready to welcome the return of the exclusive Vegan Market on Thursday, March 7, 2024. Hosted at the iconic Waldorf Hotel, the event is organized by Peaces, a group known for fostering community through plant-based living.

Vegan Night Market: More Than Just Food

While the Vegan Market is a haven for plant-based food lovers, it offers much more than that. It's a celebration of vegan lifestyle and culture, bringing together a diverse group of local vendors. From pottery artists and jewelry designers to bakers crafting exquisite vegan treats, the market is set to provide a unique and diverse shopping experience.

The event doesn't restrict itself to the confines of the hotel. Brands will be showcasing their offerings both inside and outside the venue, extending a warm invitation not only to practicing vegans but anyone curious about the lifestyle or simply looking for a lively night out.

A Festive Atmosphere

Adding to the charm of the Vegan Market is a line-up of entertainment designed to create a festive atmosphere. Attendees can enjoy live music performances while sipping on a cocktail or warming up around a bonfire. The event promises to be more than just a shopping experience—it's a social gathering where attendees can connect with like-minded individuals and celebrate the arrival of a new season.

Supporting Non-Profit Through Donations

Entry to the Vegan Market is accessible to all through a donation system. A minimum donation of $4 is suggested, but attendees are also encouraged to donate canned goods, clothing, or pet food. All collected donations will directly benefit a non-profit organization, extending the market's positive impact beyond its immediate attendees.

The event is still open for vendor applications, providing an exciting opportunity for local businesses to be a part of this plant-based extravaganza. As the day nears, East Vancouver is abuzz with anticipation, ready to host what promises to be an engaging and enjoyable event for vegans and non-vegans alike.