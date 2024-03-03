East Suffolk's Beloved Café Pinch Announces Spring 2024 Expansion at Maple Farm

East Suffolk is buzzing with anticipation as the beloved Pinch café, located at Maple Farm in Kelsale, near Saxmundham, gears up for a significant expansion in spring 2024. Alice Norman, the café's owner and a recognized figure in the UK's hospitality scene, shared updates on the construction's rapid progress. With a reputation for innovation and quality, Pinch's expansion is one of the most eagerly awaited developments in the local food and beverage industry.

Advertisment

Building a Culinary Haven

Since its inception in May 2021, Pinch has carved a niche for itself with its unique offerings and cozy ambiance. Norman's vision for the new site is not just an expansion in size but also in culinary scope. The new facility will feature a 'ginormous' kitchen with big sliding doors, blending transparency with a laid-back, casual dining experience inspired by Roman pizza places. The addition of Roman-style pizza and farinata, a gluten-free alternative, underscores Pinch's commitment to inclusivity and innovation in its menu.

Staying True to Its Roots

Advertisment

Despite the ambitious expansion, Norman is determined to maintain the café's charming, unpretentious vibe. The design focuses on casual, takeaway-friendly dining with indoor seating options that encourage customers to enjoy their meals amidst the serene backdrop of Maple Farm or the nearby beaches. This approach not only enhances the café's appeal but also aligns with the changing preferences of today's diners who value quality, convenience, and experience.

Anticipation Builds Among Patrons

The community's excitement is palpable as the expansion progresses. Norman, named among the UK's top 30 under 30 hospitality giants, brings a blend of passion and expertise to the project, promising to elevate the dining experience while staying grounded in the elements that made Pinch a local favorite. As the opening day approaches, both locals and visitors eagerly await the opportunity to indulge in Pinch's expanded offerings, set against the picturesque backdrop of Maple Farm.

The journey of Pinch café, from a quaint local eatery to a soon-to-be culinary destination, mirrors the evolving landscape of the food and beverage industry in East Suffolk. As Norman and her team put the finishing touches on the new site, the anticipation for Spring 2024 continues to grow. This expansion not only represents a significant milestone for Pinch but also for the local community, promising to offer a unique blend of culinary excellence and casual dining that will attract food enthusiasts from far and wide.