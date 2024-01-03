Dutch Courage Owners Set Sights on Former Dizz Site for New Venture

Owners of the famed Dutch Courage cocktail bar, Brendan Dorr and Eric Fooy, are looking to expand their hospitality empire. Their sights are set on a cherished community watering hole, the former site of The Dizz, located at 300 W. 30th St. in Old Goucher. The duo recently lodged an application to take over the establishment’s liquor license, stirring curiosity about their plans for this well-loved space.

Not a Resurrection but a Reinvention

Dorr and Fooy’s intentions are clear – they do not seek to resurrect The Dizz. Instead, they aspire to introduce something unique and accessible to the community. The Dizz, a neighborhood favorite, closed its doors in 2019 and was briefly replaced by Let’s Brunch Cafe, which also shuttered the following year. It’s evident that Dorr and Fooy are keen on writing a new chapter for this local landmark.

A Balanced Offering in the Pipeline

The new venture promises a balanced focus on food and drinks, a departure from the gin-centric cocktail menu and assortment of snacks and entrees at Dutch Courage. The pair plan to create an equal split between the culinary and beverage aspects, featuring a concise cocktail list. Their vision is to create an experience that caters to a broad audience, enticing locals and visitors alike.

Historic Building Lures Restaurateurs

The building housing the former Dizz bar holds a special allure for Dorr. This edifice has hosted neighborhood bars since the 1930s, adopting various names including Dizzy Issie’s, Buckley’s, Igor’s, Tony’s Place, and Stu’s Lounge. Dorr’s interest in this particular site is long-standing, and he is thrilled at the prospect of launching a new venture within its historic walls. The anticipation builds as the community waits for the next phase in this building’s storied legacy.