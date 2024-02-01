Dutch Bros Coffee Brews Support for Hunger Relief with CCFB

February, traditionally a month of love and giving, sees a unique partnership brewing between the Central California Food Bank (CCFB) and Dutch Bros Coffee. This collaboration is not only about serving coffee but also serving the community with a much-needed cause: hunger relief.

From Coffee Cup to Community Support

As part of their annual initiative, Dutch Bros Coffee has pledged to donate $1 from every featured Dutch Luv drink sold during February. The beneficiary of this generous act is none other than local food organizations, among them being the CCFB. But the act of giving doesn't stop at the end of February for Dutch Bros. The company is extending its charitable reach beyond this single month, demonstrating its commitment to the communities it serves.

Partnerships that Brew a Difference

This year's partners include various food banks scattered across the country. These collaborations are a testament to Dutch Bros Coffee's dedication to making a difference. The company firmly believes that every cup of coffee sold can contribute to a significant change. Thus, it isn't just a cup of coffee that the customers are purchasing; it's a contribution to a cause that resonates with Dutch Bros' ethos.

A Cup of Coffee, A Cup of Kindness

Through their Dutch Bros Luv campaign, the company is successfully transforming coffee cups into vessels of kindness. It's a novel approach, where the act of enjoying a delicious coffee also becomes an act of supporting a community cause. In essence, Dutch Bros Coffee is not just brewing coffee; they're brewing change, one cup at a time.