Durbanville Hills Unveils Immersive Winemaking Visitor Centre

Durbanville Hills has introduced an innovative self-guided visitor centre, promising an engaging plunge into the winemaking journey. This unique centre offers a panoramic view into the winemaking process, allowing visitors to appreciate the intricate transition from vineyard to bottle. The centre serves as an educational platform, unveiling the secrets behind the creation of award-winning wines.

Interactive Map and Unique Cool Climate Terroir

The visitor centre features an interactive map that brilliantly illustrates the unique cool climate terroir of the region. It highlights member farms, proximity to the ocean, and other contributing factors that influence the distinct wine flavors. This educative tool enhances visitors’ understanding of the geographical and climate nuances that make each bottle of wine a unique masterpiece.

Exhibition and Virtual Reality Experiences

The exhibition within the centre provides detailed insights into the winemaking process. It covers both red and white wines, shares tips on proper wine storage, and provides a virtual reality experience that showcases the flagship Tangram and Collectors Reserve wine ranges. Each bottle in these ranges is named after iconic Cape Town landmarks, adding a special touch to the visitor’s experience.

Sustainability and Community Support

Durbanville Hills is not only committed to producing exceptional wines but is also dedicated to sustainability and community support. The visitor centre’s design and operation reflect this commitment, reinforcing the winery’s role as a responsible and caring community participant. No reservations are required to visit the centre, which is open every day for the convenience of wine lovers and curious guests.

Following the educational tour, visitors can indulge in wine tastings, enjoy a meal at the acclaimed Tangram Restaurant, or have a relaxed dining experience at the Olive Grove. In addition, Cape Town Etc offers discounts for various activities in the city, providing ample opportunities for a memorable visit.