en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Durbanville Hills Unveils Immersive Winemaking Visitor Centre

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:49 am EST
Durbanville Hills Unveils Immersive Winemaking Visitor Centre

Durbanville Hills has introduced an innovative self-guided visitor centre, promising an engaging plunge into the winemaking journey. This unique centre offers a panoramic view into the winemaking process, allowing visitors to appreciate the intricate transition from vineyard to bottle. The centre serves as an educational platform, unveiling the secrets behind the creation of award-winning wines.

Interactive Map and Unique Cool Climate Terroir

The visitor centre features an interactive map that brilliantly illustrates the unique cool climate terroir of the region. It highlights member farms, proximity to the ocean, and other contributing factors that influence the distinct wine flavors. This educative tool enhances visitors’ understanding of the geographical and climate nuances that make each bottle of wine a unique masterpiece.

Exhibition and Virtual Reality Experiences

The exhibition within the centre provides detailed insights into the winemaking process. It covers both red and white wines, shares tips on proper wine storage, and provides a virtual reality experience that showcases the flagship Tangram and Collectors Reserve wine ranges. Each bottle in these ranges is named after iconic Cape Town landmarks, adding a special touch to the visitor’s experience.

Sustainability and Community Support

Durbanville Hills is not only committed to producing exceptional wines but is also dedicated to sustainability and community support. The visitor centre’s design and operation reflect this commitment, reinforcing the winery’s role as a responsible and caring community participant. No reservations are required to visit the centre, which is open every day for the convenience of wine lovers and curious guests.

Following the educational tour, visitors can indulge in wine tastings, enjoy a meal at the acclaimed Tangram Restaurant, or have a relaxed dining experience at the Olive Grove. In addition, Cape Town Etc offers discounts for various activities in the city, providing ample opportunities for a memorable visit.

0
Food South Africa
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

WAFER to Host Drive-Thru Food Distribution in La Crosse County

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Fat Head's Brewery Announces 2024 Beer Releases: A Mix of Tradition and Innovation

By BNN Correspondents

Foodpanda Empowers Its Delivery Riders with Comprehensive Benefits in Bangladesh

By Muhammad Jawad

Dhaka Traders Call for Zero Margin Import Ahead of Ramadan

By Muhammad Jawad

Tupperware's Smart Container Sale: Innovation Meets Discount ...
@Business · 13 mins
Tupperware's Smart Container Sale: Innovation Meets Discount ...
heart comment 0
Global Merlot Masters Competition: A Celebration of the World’s Second Most Cultivated Grape

By Olalekan Adigun

Global Merlot Masters Competition: A Celebration of the World's Second Most Cultivated Grape
Makar Sankranti: A Celebration Infused with Ancient Nutritional Wisdom

By Rafia Tasleem

Makar Sankranti: A Celebration Infused with Ancient Nutritional Wisdom
Boston Heights Restaurant Breaks Boundaries with Inclusive Dining

By Wojciech Zylm

Boston Heights Restaurant Breaks Boundaries with Inclusive Dining
Memphis Restaurant Association Honors 2024 Award Recipients

By BNN Correspondents

Memphis Restaurant Association Honors 2024 Award Recipients
Latest Headlines
World News
Delta Air Lines Ramps Up Services for College Football Championship
45 seconds
Delta Air Lines Ramps Up Services for College Football Championship
AI Meets Ophthalmology: Revolutionizing Eye Care
48 seconds
AI Meets Ophthalmology: Revolutionizing Eye Care
Mitapivat Shows Promise in Phase 3 ENERGIZE Study by Agios Pharmaceuticals
48 seconds
Mitapivat Shows Promise in Phase 3 ENERGIZE Study by Agios Pharmaceuticals
Tejashwi Yadav Comments on CAA Implementation Ahead of 2024 Elections
48 seconds
Tejashwi Yadav Comments on CAA Implementation Ahead of 2024 Elections
Young Wrestlers in India Protest Against Wrestling Veterans Amid Federation Overhaul
54 seconds
Young Wrestlers in India Protest Against Wrestling Veterans Amid Federation Overhaul
Global Period Panties Market Set for Significant Growth
1 min
Global Period Panties Market Set for Significant Growth
Inauguration of Cherelle Parker: A New Era for Philadelphia
1 min
Inauguration of Cherelle Parker: A New Era for Philadelphia
Pakistan High Court Reserves Judgment on PTI Party's Election Dispute
1 min
Pakistan High Court Reserves Judgment on PTI Party's Election Dispute
Harvard President Claudine Gay Resigns Amidst Scandals
2 mins
Harvard President Claudine Gay Resigns Amidst Scandals
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
59 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
59 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app