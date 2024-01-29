Dunkin' to Unveil Energizing Springtime Menu: From Sparkd' Energy Drinks to Breakfast Empanada

As winter retreats and spring steps forward, Dunkin' is set to unleash a fresh, exciting menu that promises to invigorate and delight its patrons. The spotlight is on a melange of energizing beverages and flavor-rich food items, all carefully designed to embody the essence of both energy and spice.

Sparkd' Energy Drinks: A Burst of Berry and Sunshine

Leading the charge in the beverage offerings is Dunkin's new Sparkd' Energy Drinks. This innovative line features two zesty flavors: Berry Burst and Peach Sunshine. These drinks artfully blend a specially formulated energy syrup with chilled sparkling water, providing a much-needed jolt of energy for those looking to conquer their day.

The Churro Signature Latte: A Spicy-Sweet Symphony

Adding a touch of sweet indulgence to the menu is the Churro Signature Latte. Whether enjoyed hot or iced, this carefully crafted beverage is bound to captivate with its churro syrup, decadent whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and a dusting of cinnamon sugar. To further please the palates of coffee enthusiasts, Dunkin' is also introducing the Cinnamon Vanilla Coffee. Made with churro syrup, a splash of vanilla flavor, and a dash of cream, this coffee can be relished in both hot and iced versions.

Food Front: Breakfast Empanada and Delectable Desserts

On the food front, Dunkin' is stepping outside the box with the introduction of the Breakfast Empanada. This hearty meal consists of scrambled egg, melted cheddar cheese, and savory sausage, all snugly wrapped in a buttery, flaky empanada crust. For those with a sweet tooth, Dunkin' is unveiling the Churro Classic Donut and a slice of Banana Chocolate Chip Bread, both bound to satisfy any craving.

The new menu offerings, buzzing with flavors of the season, are set to make their debut at participating Dunkin' locations starting Wednesday, February 21. It's time to embrace the energy and spice of spring at Dunkin'.