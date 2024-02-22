Dunkin' Shakes Up Dallas with Debut of Alcoholic Beverage Line, Dunkin' Spiked

Imagine strolling through the vibrant streets of Dallas, the air filled with anticipation and the promise of something new and exhilarating. This isn't just any day in the bustling city; it's the day Dunkin' decided to stir the pot, quite literally, with the launch of its groundbreaking product line, Dunkin' Spiked. As the sun dips below the horizon, painting the sky in shades of orange and pink, the city that prides itself on embracing the new and the bold is about to witness the blend of two seemingly disparate worlds: coffee and alcohol.

A Bold Leap into New Waters

In a move that has coffee aficionados and cocktail enthusiasts alike buzzing with excitement, Dunkin' has introduced its first-ever line of alcoholic beverages, Dunkin' Spiked. This innovative venture marks the brand's foray into the hard-tea and spiked ice coffee market, setting the stage in Dallas with a debut that's as bold as it is unexpected. The Dunkin' Spiked Iced Tea, boasting a 5% alcohol by volume (ABV), offers a refreshing twist on the classic iced tea, available in four signature flavors. Each flavor, meticulously crafted, promises to deliver a unique drinking experience, blurring the lines between your morning pick-me-up and your evening wind-down. Dunkin' Spiked Iced Coffee, on the other hand, turns up the heat with a 6% ABV, featuring four varieties that cater to the discerning tastes of coffee lovers, adding a spirited kick to the beloved iced coffee.

More Than Just a Sip

But Dunkin' Spiked isn't just about tantalizing the taste buds. It's a full-bodied experience, designed to engage and reward its audience. To commemorate this launch, Dunkin' is hosting a sweepstakes that's as generous as it is enticing, open to consumers aged 21 and over in eligible states. Prizes range from a year's supply of Dunkin' Spiked, to Dunkin' Coffee, swag packs, gift cards, and even a grand prize of $1,000. This sweepstakes, running through May 31, isn't just a promotion; it's a celebration of innovation, a toast to the adventurous spirit of Dunkin' and its patrons. You Can Now Get Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Coffees and Spiked Iced Teas

Where to Find Your Next Adventure

As night falls and the city lights begin to sparkle, the question on everyone's lips is where to partake in this novel indulgence. Fear not, for Dunkin' Spiked has made its way to select retailers, ensuring that everyone can find their perfect sip. From Kroger to HEB, Spec's, Circle K, and Buc-ee's, the hunt for Dunkin' Spiked is part of the adventure, inviting Dallas residents and visitors to explore their city in search of this unique offering. Whether you're a loyal Dunkin' devotee or a curious newcomer, Dunkin' Spiked promises an experience that's both familiar and thrillingly new.