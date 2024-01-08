Dunkin’ Donut Supply Methods Unveiled by Franchise Owner

Amir Mohamed, a seasoned Dunkin’ franchise owner, has recently unveiled the three distinct methods Dunkin’ outlets employ to supply donuts to their customers. This revelation, made on the popular social media platform TikTok, has sparked a flurry of interest and discussion among donut enthusiasts and Dunkin’ patrons alike.

Method One: In-House Baking

The first method involves baking the donuts within the confines of the franchise itself. This was the method initially adopted by Mohamed for his Dunkin’ outlets, as he believed it resulted in donuts of superior taste and size. However, operational difficulties eventually led him to abandon this approach.

Method Two: Central Kitchen Delivery

The second method lies in having the donuts delivered from a central kitchen, referred to in franchise parlance as a CML (Central Manufacturing Location). A CML is essentially a collaborative central kitchen established by several franchise owners. The donuts are baked at the CML each night and delivered to the various Dunkin’ outlets in a state of freshness each morning.

Method Three: Just Baked On Demand (JBOD)

The third, and arguably the most controversial method, is the JBOD approach, an acronym for ‘Just Baked On Demand.’ Contrary to what the name suggests, this method involves Dunkin’ outlets ordering frozen donuts, a practice that Mohamed categorically labels as ‘disgusting.’

According to Mohamed, there exists no direct method for Dunkin’ customers to ascertain which of the three methods their local Dunkin’ outlet employs for their donuts, other than directly inquiring at the store. Dunkin’ itself has yet to provide a response or clarification regarding this issue.

Besides shedding light on the donut supply methods, the article also highlights the return of Dunkin’s pink velvet macchiato and the debut of a novel frosty red velvet specialty donut and a white hazelnut bark coffee on their menu.