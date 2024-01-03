en English
Business

Duck Donuts Marks National Rubber Ducky Day with Sweet Deal

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:19 pm EST
Duck Donuts Marks National Rubber Ducky Day with Sweet Deal

On January 10, the world will celebrate National Rubber Ducky Day, and Duck Donuts, the company known for its warm, made-to-order donuts, is joining the festivities with a special promotion. The establishment is offering their Duck Dozen, a package of 12 of their most popular donut combinations, at a price of just $12. This offer, which includes fan-favorite flavors such as Maple Bacon, Cookies and Cream, and Peanut Butter Paradise, is available for one day only and does not require a promo code or additional purchase.

Jumpstart the New Year with a Sweet Deal

Online pre-orders for this $12 Duck Dozen promotion will kick off on January 7, with each order limited to two Duck Dozens. Customers can claim the offer in-store or online. Betsy Hamm, the CEO of Duck Donuts, regards this promotion as a way to show appreciation to their loyal customers and to start the new year on a fun note. The company’s commitment to providing warm, delicious, and made-to-order donuts has been its trademark since its founding by Russ DiGilio in Duck, North Carolina, in 2006.

Introducing QuackChat: Exclusive Offers and Updates

Along with the National Rubber Ducky Day promotion, Duck Donuts is also launching QuackChat, a new text messaging program designed to provide subscribers with exclusive offers, updates, and announcements of new flavors. New subscribers to QuackChat will receive a welcome offer for a free donut, and all offers can be conveniently saved in the user’s Mobile Wallet for easy use. This service adds another layer of engagement between the brand and its customers, enhancing the overall customer experience.

A Wide Range of Offerings

In addition to their custom donut creations, Duck Donuts also offers a variety of coatings, toppings, and drizzles, allowing customers to create their unique donut masterpiece. The company’s menu also includes a range of other products such as coffee, tea, breakfast sandwiches, sundaes, milkshakes, and more. These products are available for purchase in-store or online, offering flexibility and convenience to customers.

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

