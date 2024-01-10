Dublin Airport to Introduce 20 New Food and Beverage Outlets by June 2024

Dublin Airport, Ireland’s premier international gateway, is set to elevate its food and beverage services with the introduction of 20 new and enhanced bars, cafes, and restaurants. By June 2024, passengers will enjoy a variety of dining options from local and international brands, including famed Irish fast-food chain Supermac’s and its trading partner Papa John’s, both slated for Terminal 2.

Upgraded Fast Food and Cafe Options

In addition to Supermac’s and Papa John’s, Terminal 1 will welcome an expanded Burger King, offering a quick meal solution for travelers on the go. Airport visitors will also witness a significant improvement in coffee options. Butler’s Chocolate Cafe, a beloved Irish institution, will see expansion in both Terminal 1 and Terminal 2, bolstering the airport’s caffeinated offerings. Further enhancing the coffee selection, popular chains Pret A Manger and Insomnia are set to establish new stores in Terminal 1.

A Diverse Dining Experience

Alongside these familiar names, the airport will introduce a world-class food hall in Terminal 1, promising an array of diverse cuisines. New Korean, Mexican, and Thai street food outlets will satisfy adventurous palates, while a large Italian restaurant offers comfort to those seeking traditional European flavours. The Arthur Guinness Bar, a permanent addition, will serve as a tribute to Ireland’s iconic stout, providing a taste of local heritage to international guests.

A Collaborative Initiative

This ambitious initiative, delivered in collaboration with Ireland’s leading food services and hospitality specialist, KSG, and international operator Lagardère Travel Retail, is part of a five-year plan to revamp the airport’s dining options. The project aims to provide more variety, including gluten-free options, catering to vegetarian and vegan customers, and showcasing the best of Irish produce. Over half of these new dining outlets are expected to be operational by June 2024, promising a more diverse and upgraded experience for airport visitors.