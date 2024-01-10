en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Dublin Airport to Introduce 20 New Food and Beverage Outlets by June 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:43 am EST
Dublin Airport to Introduce 20 New Food and Beverage Outlets by June 2024

Dublin Airport, Ireland’s premier international gateway, is set to elevate its food and beverage services with the introduction of 20 new and enhanced bars, cafes, and restaurants. By June 2024, passengers will enjoy a variety of dining options from local and international brands, including famed Irish fast-food chain Supermac’s and its trading partner Papa John’s, both slated for Terminal 2.

Upgraded Fast Food and Cafe Options

In addition to Supermac’s and Papa John’s, Terminal 1 will welcome an expanded Burger King, offering a quick meal solution for travelers on the go. Airport visitors will also witness a significant improvement in coffee options. Butler’s Chocolate Cafe, a beloved Irish institution, will see expansion in both Terminal 1 and Terminal 2, bolstering the airport’s caffeinated offerings. Further enhancing the coffee selection, popular chains Pret A Manger and Insomnia are set to establish new stores in Terminal 1.

A Diverse Dining Experience

Alongside these familiar names, the airport will introduce a world-class food hall in Terminal 1, promising an array of diverse cuisines. New Korean, Mexican, and Thai street food outlets will satisfy adventurous palates, while a large Italian restaurant offers comfort to those seeking traditional European flavours. The Arthur Guinness Bar, a permanent addition, will serve as a tribute to Ireland’s iconic stout, providing a taste of local heritage to international guests.

A Collaborative Initiative

This ambitious initiative, delivered in collaboration with Ireland’s leading food services and hospitality specialist, KSG, and international operator Lagardère Travel Retail, is part of a five-year plan to revamp the airport’s dining options. The project aims to provide more variety, including gluten-free options, catering to vegetarian and vegan customers, and showcasing the best of Irish produce. Over half of these new dining outlets are expected to be operational by June 2024, promising a more diverse and upgraded experience for airport visitors.

0
Food Ireland Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
13 mins ago
Zomato Launches 'Daily Payouts' to Empower Smaller Restaurant Partners
Zomato, the online food aggregator, has launched a groundbreaking feature titled ‘daily payouts’ to uplift its network of restaurant partners, particularly the smaller establishments. This innovative solution allows restaurant partners who manage 100 or fewer orders a month to receive their earnings daily, in contrast to the conventional weekly payment system. Addressing Financial Challenges The
Zomato Launches 'Daily Payouts' to Empower Smaller Restaurant Partners
Casey's Launches Search for Chief Pizza & Beer Officer
48 mins ago
Casey's Launches Search for Chief Pizza & Beer Officer
First Look for Charity Event: A Gourmet Prelude to the Chicago Auto Show
1 hour ago
First Look for Charity Event: A Gourmet Prelude to the Chicago Auto Show
Dippin' Dots Joins Hands with Peter Piper Pizza in a Flavorful Partnership
23 mins ago
Dippin' Dots Joins Hands with Peter Piper Pizza in a Flavorful Partnership
Yo Mama's Foods Launches New Product Catering to Dietary Restrictions
35 mins ago
Yo Mama's Foods Launches New Product Catering to Dietary Restrictions
Al's Breakfast: A Narrow Minneapolis Marvel in MSN's Top 50
38 mins ago
Al's Breakfast: A Narrow Minneapolis Marvel in MSN's Top 50
Latest Headlines
World News
Buffalo Bills Clinch Close Win Over Miami Dolphins in Week 18 NFL Matchup
31 seconds
Buffalo Bills Clinch Close Win Over Miami Dolphins in Week 18 NFL Matchup
Middletown South's Football Coach Steve Antonucci Bids Farewell After 26 Seasons
57 seconds
Middletown South's Football Coach Steve Antonucci Bids Farewell After 26 Seasons
Ardscoil Rós Clinches Victory in Harty Cup Quarter-Final Against John the Baptist CS
1 min
Ardscoil Rós Clinches Victory in Harty Cup Quarter-Final Against John the Baptist CS
Folly Beach Announces Special Election Following City Council Resignation
1 min
Folly Beach Announces Special Election Following City Council Resignation
Welsh Government Holds Firm on Rugby Loan Interest Rate Amidst Growing Concerns
1 min
Welsh Government Holds Firm on Rugby Loan Interest Rate Amidst Growing Concerns
Williamsburg County Allocates $60,000 for Vital Aging Hemingway Center Improvements
2 mins
Williamsburg County Allocates $60,000 for Vital Aging Hemingway Center Improvements
Hiqa Discovers Non-Compliance in Majority of Inspected Irish Care Centres
3 mins
Hiqa Discovers Non-Compliance in Majority of Inspected Irish Care Centres
Bipartisan Group 'No Labels' Prepares 'Unity' Presidential Ticket for 2024 Elections
3 mins
Bipartisan Group 'No Labels' Prepares 'Unity' Presidential Ticket for 2024 Elections
BJP Spokesperson Sanju Verma Speaks on Opposition's Conspiracy Narrative and Ram Temple Politics
5 mins
BJP Spokesperson Sanju Verma Speaks on Opposition's Conspiracy Narrative and Ram Temple Politics
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
1 hour
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
1 hour
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
5 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
5 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
6 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app