Food

Dubai Municipality to Launch ‘DM Food Elite’ Rating Program in 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:51 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:26 am EST
Dubai Municipality to Launch ‘DM Food Elite’ Rating Program in 2024

In a forward-thinking move echoing the UAE’s commitment to sustainability and food safety, Dubai Municipality has announced the launch of the ‘DM Food Elite’ – an annual food safety rating program set to commence from 2024. This pioneering initiative will award the coveted ‘elite’ status to restaurants that exemplify excellence in culinary offerings, food safety, nutrition, environmental sustainability, social responsibility, innovation, and digitalization. Sultan Ali Al Taher, director of the Food Safety Department at Dubai Municipality, has announced that the program will recognize the top three restaurants in three distinct categories.

Eligibility Criteria for the DM Food Elite

To qualify for this prestigious recognition, restaurants must go beyond providing delicious food. They are required to integrate food safety into their foundational ethos and demonstrate a holistic food systems approach aligning with Dubai’s sustainability efforts. The evaluation criteria are comprehensive and future-focused, including the disclosure of nutritional value, the implementation of sustainable practices to minimize food waste, support for recycling, accessibility for people with disabilities, and the use of digital means to ensure food safety.

Three Distinct Restaurant Categories

The DM Food Elite program will cover a broad spectrum of the restaurant industry, with three categories: standalone restaurants, those operating within hotels, and fast food chains. This inclusive approach ensures a fair and representative competition, giving a variety of establishments the opportunity to earn the ‘elite’ status.

The Selection Process

Restaurants aspiring to the ‘elite’ title can nominate themselves through a dedicated website. A special committee comprising representatives from various government departments will evaluate the nominees, ensuring a thorough and unbiased assessment. The winners, a total of nine across the three categories, will be announced at the ensuing Dubai International Food Safety Conference, making it an event of significant anticipation and excitement.

The DM Food Elite initiative aligns with the UAE’s strategic framework to create a sustainable food system, fostering a culture of excellence within the restaurant industry while promoting transparency, innovation, and social responsibility. It is not merely an award; it’s a commitment to a healthier, safer, and more sustainable food landscape in Dubai.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

