In a significant development, the Dubai Central Laboratory (DCL), a part of the Dubai Municipality, has unveiled an enhanced examination and screening system with the aim to detect pork byproducts in processed meat products with heightened efficiency. The new system employs high concentrations of DNA extraction to achieve a detection capability that is approximately 100-fold higher than traditional methods.

Automated, Accurate, and Rapid

The new system at DCL employs a fully automated protocol, thereby ensuring comprehensive sample tracking and providing rapid and precise results. The technology has the capacity to accommodate up to 100 tests per hour, offering results within a single day. This development is seen as a significant stride in improving food safety and quality standards in Dubai's market.

Aligning with Global Standards

The innovative initiative aligns with DCL's mission to foster an ideal environment for laboratory tests, provide comprehensive services, and adhere to international standards. Eng. Hind Mahmoud Ahmed, Acting Director of the Dubai Central Laboratory Department, noted that the system was developed in microbiological laboratories and forms part of the ongoing enhancements in operations and objectives. The laboratory is focused on adopting globally accepted standards for testing and providing calibration certificates.

Extensive Range of Services

Apart from its breakthrough in pork byproduct detection, DCL offers a wide range of microbiology analysis laboratory services. These include analyzing food product quality and safety, nutritional supplements, food contact materials, and estimating the expiration dates of food products. The laboratory also conducts environmental sample tests on various water sources and materials to ensure they are free of disease-caic bacteria. This comprehensive approach to testing and analysis significantly enhances the sustainability of the food system and reinforces Dubai's status as a global leader in food safety and quality.