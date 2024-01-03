Dubai Brews Up a Storm with World of Coffee 2024 Event

The global coffee community is set to converge on Dubai for the third edition of the World of Coffee 2024 event. From January 21-23, the city will host the ‘UAE National Barista Championship’ and the ‘UAE National Latte Art Championship’, organized by DXB Live and the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA).

Spotlight on UAE’s Coffee Artisans

These national championships aim to showcase the technical skills, creativity, and presentation abilities of UAE’s coffee professionals. The barista championship serves as a precursor to the highly anticipated ‘World Barista Championship’. Participants will be judged by a panel of international experts, assessing their expertise in coffee preparation and presentation.

Simultaneously, the latte art competition will bring the focus onto the visual and creative aspects of latte preparation. Contestants will be evaluated based on their ability to transform a simple cup of coffee into a work of art.

Dubai: A Hub for Coffee Innovation

Khalid Al Mulla, CEO of SCA’s UAE Chapter, underscored Dubai’s role in propelling the coffee sector forward. He emphasized the city’s commitment to fostering innovation in the industry, cementing it as a hub for coffee connoisseurs and professionals alike.

Shouq BinRedha, the Exhibition Manager, highlighted the opportunity presented by the event to delve into industry trends and innovations. She stressed the importance of such platforms in connecting professionals and enthusiasts globally, facilitating networking and the discovery of new products.

More Than Just a Competition

The World of Coffee 2024 event extends beyond the championships. It will also feature the ‘Coffee Design Awards’ and ‘Best New Product’ competitions. Attendees can look forward to activities like ‘Roasters Village’, ‘Cupping Room’, and ‘Brew Bar’, where they can explore different aspects of coffee production and tasting.

Moreover, workshops on sustainability will be conducted, promoting responsible and sustainable coffee production practices. This aligns with the global movement towards sustainability in food and beverage production.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi-based specialty coffee company, Seed Coffee Roasters, has announced its participation in the event. They will be offering exclusive tasting sessions, educational opportunities, and specialized coffee courses. In preparation for the event, they have also planned a free community event on January 7, 2024, to showcase their commitment to fostering lasting relationships within the coffee supply chain.