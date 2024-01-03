Dubai Brews Up a Storm with World of Coffee 2024 Championships

Dubai is brewing up a storm as it gears up to host the much-anticipated third edition of the World of Coffee 2024. Slated for January 21-23 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the event will feature two major national championships, the UAE National Barista Championship and the UAE National Latte Art Championship, organised by DXB Live and the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA). The event is designed to attract industry professionals and serves as a curtain-raiser for the prestigious ‘World Barista Championship’.

Espresso Shot of Competition

The UAE National Barista Championship will assemble the country’s finest baristas in a fierce contest of coffee preparation and presentation. The competition will be a showcase of quality, technique, creativity, and technical skills, setting a high bar for coffee-making excellence. On the other hand, the UAE National Latte Art Championship will be a creative canvas for baristas, focusing on the artistic presentation of lattes. The competition will be judged on visual appeal and taste, adhering to international coffee event standards.

Brewing up Excellence

Khalid Al Mulla, CEO of the Specialty Coffee Association – UAE Chapter, underscored the significant role these competitions play in positioning Dubai as a regional hub for coffee innovation and excellence. Shouq BinRedha, Exhibition Manager, echoed this sentiment, stressing the importance of exploring industry trends and innovations through these events.

Steaming Ahead with Innovation

Beyond the championships, the World of Coffee Dubai will also host the ‘Coffee Design Awards’ and ‘Best New Product’ competitions, rewarding design and innovation in the coffee industry. The exhibition will further spotlight a range of events such as ‘Roasters Village’, ‘Cupping Room’, and ‘Brew Bar’, along with insightful panel discussions and workshops emphasising sustainability. The event seeks to connect the global coffee community, facilitating the discovery of new products, the sharing of insights, and networking with industry leaders.