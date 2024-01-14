en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Drive-through Food Aid: Order of Malta’s Unique Initiative in Ledenon, France

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:55 pm EST
Drive-through Food Aid: Order of Malta’s Unique Initiative in Ledenon, France

At the heart of Ledenon, near Nimes, France, the Order of Malta has introduced a unique and efficient drive-through distribution system to provide food and meals to families in dire need. The service operates every Friday and Saturday, servicing approximately 90 families, which equates to around 250 individuals from six municipalities in the eastern suburbs of Nimes. These families, referred by the Municipal Social Action Center (CCAS) of Marguerittes, include those with and without children, reflecting the widespread impact of economic strain.

A Timely Response to a Persistent Need

The innovative initiative was introduced towards the end of the COVID-19 pandemic and has continued due to its practicality and the persisting needs within the community. Beneficiaries receive a mix of food items including staple groceries, fresh vegetables, and frozen meats and fish, generously donated by a local caterer. The drive-through system not only provides vital support to those struggling to make ends meet, but it also maintains the dignity of the recipients, allowing them to remain in their vehicles during pick-up. This method of distribution has proved to be not only practical but also respectful and dignified.

An Indication of Growing Community Need

The rising demand for this service is a stark indication of a growing need for such support within the community. The Order of Malta, recognizing this demand, is actively seeking volunteers to sustain and potentially expand its efforts. The organization has sent out a call to action, inviting interested individuals to lend a hand and make a meaningful contribution to their community by getting involved via email.

The Ripple Effect: A Similar Initiative in Dubuque, IA

In a similar vein, the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Dubuque, IA, has also recognized the need for accessible food distribution. It is planning a free indoor food distribution event set for January 27. The food for this distribution will be provided by the St. Stephen’s branch of River Bend Food Bank, demonstrating the interconnectedness of community efforts to combat food insecurity.

These initiatives, both in France and in Iowa, underscore the importance of community and charity in times of need, and the innovative ways in which organizations are rising to meet these challenges. They serve as a reminder that even in the toughest times, there are always ways to help and support our fellow human beings.

0
Food France
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
6 hours ago
St. Augustine Celtic Festival: A Vibrant Celebration of Celtic Culture
St. Augustine, Florida, the oldest city in the U.S., is gearing up to host the vibrant Celtic Music & Heritage Festival. The festival, set to take place on the weekend of March 9 and 10, will offer a rich celebration of Celtic culture at Francis Field. With activities scheduled from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
St. Augustine Celtic Festival: A Vibrant Celebration of Celtic Culture
The Renaissance of Welsh Whisky: Aber Falls and the Spirited Revival
7 hours ago
The Renaissance of Welsh Whisky: Aber Falls and the Spirited Revival
TV Doctor Michael Mosley Debunks Myths on 'Healthy' Supermarket Foods
7 hours ago
TV Doctor Michael Mosley Debunks Myths on 'Healthy' Supermarket Foods
Peter's on Eglinton: Keeping The Flame of Nostalgic Family Dining Alive
6 hours ago
Peter's on Eglinton: Keeping The Flame of Nostalgic Family Dining Alive
Nashville Hot Chicken: A Fiery Culinary Trend Ignites National Appetites and Sparks Controversy
7 hours ago
Nashville Hot Chicken: A Fiery Culinary Trend Ignites National Appetites and Sparks Controversy
Danish Bakery Honors Queen Margrethe with Special Pastry for Royal Send-off
7 hours ago
Danish Bakery Honors Queen Margrethe with Special Pastry for Royal Send-off
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Life Expectancy Declines: A Decade Back in Time
7 seconds
UK Life Expectancy Declines: A Decade Back in Time
All-Pro Rookie Tight End Sam LaPorta Returns for Detroit Lions' Wild Card Game
13 seconds
All-Pro Rookie Tight End Sam LaPorta Returns for Detroit Lions' Wild Card Game
Louisville Cardinals Women's Basketball Team Overcomes Wake Forest: A Display of Strength and Depth
14 seconds
Louisville Cardinals Women's Basketball Team Overcomes Wake Forest: A Display of Strength and Depth
University of Colorado's Women's Basketball Triumphs Over Stanford in a Historic Victory
14 seconds
University of Colorado's Women's Basketball Triumphs Over Stanford in a Historic Victory
Shedding Light on the Prevalence of Sickle Cell Disorder in the Caribbean
22 seconds
Shedding Light on the Prevalence of Sickle Cell Disorder in the Caribbean
Denver Nuggets Triumph Over Indiana Pacers in Thrilling NBA Game
29 seconds
Denver Nuggets Triumph Over Indiana Pacers in Thrilling NBA Game
Rizwana Raja Breaks Glass Ceiling as First Female President of District Bar Association Attock
33 seconds
Rizwana Raja Breaks Glass Ceiling as First Female President of District Bar Association Attock
Strength and Determination Displayed at the 2nd District Level Deadlift Championship in Kathua
55 seconds
Strength and Determination Displayed at the 2nd District Level Deadlift Championship in Kathua
Ball State Cardinals Women's Tennis: A Rocky Start With An Optimistic Outlook
57 seconds
Ball State Cardinals Women's Tennis: A Rocky Start With An Optimistic Outlook
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
9 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
12 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
14 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
19 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app