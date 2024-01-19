Drew Brees Serves Up a New Venture with Smalls Sliders Launch in Metairie

Drew Brees, the celebrated former NFL quarterback, is broadening his operations in the restaurant industry with the inauguration of a new Smalls Sliders outlet in Metairie, Louisiana. The much-anticipated grand opening is slated for February 1 at 4580 Veterans Blvd, conveniently located near Target. The Smalls Sliders restaurant, a joint venture between Brees and his partners Jason Loezel and Ben Smith, will provide both drive-thru and walk-up services for its patrons.

Grand Opening Festivities

To mark the occasion, a ribbon-cutting ceremony is on the agenda and will be officiated by the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce at 10 a.m. In a move set to excite the attendees, the first 100 guests at the event will be gifted complimentary Smalls-branded slides.

Metairie Marks the Start

Maria Rivera, the CEO of Smalls Sliders, expressed her exhilaration about the Metairie launch and commended Brees for his instrumental contribution to the brand's evolution. The Metairie outlet signifies the start of an aggressive expansion blueprint, with a total of 40 Smalls Sliders restaurants slated to open in the Southeast by the end of 2024.

Expansion on the Horizon

Following the Metairie inauguration, the brand is set to expand its footprint with additional openings in Gonzales and Siegen in the forthcoming months, cementing its presence in the fast-food industry.