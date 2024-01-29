Drago's Seafood Restaurant to Close Lafayette Location Amid Economic Challenges

Drago's Seafood Restaurant, a beloved culinary institution from New Orleans, has announced the impending shutdown of its Lafayette location on February 17, citing challenging economic conditions within the industry. The renowned restaurant, located at 3151 Johnston Street, has been a staple in the community for more than six years. In the week leading to its closure, the restaurant will reduce its operating time to dinner service only, from 5 to 9 p.m.

Unfavorable Economic Conditions

This decision comes on the heels of several other Lafayette eateries ceasing operations earlier this year. Despite this trend, new establishments continue to sprout in the city. Tommy Cvitanovich, the owner of Drago's, attributes the closure to a combination of a slow start, the ongoing impact of COVID-19, and escalating food and operating costs that the restaurant could not bear.

A History of Challenges

Drago's opened its Lafayette branch in 2017 at a location infamous for high turnover. The previous occupants had even conducted an exorcism, in an attempt to ward off ill fortune. Despite initial hurdles in securing a location, Drago's was eventually able to serve its signature charbroiled oysters and other seafood delicacies to Lafayette patrons.

Future Plans

Drago's will honor gift cards until the closure date, and its other locations will continue to do so thereafter. The restaurant has additional branches in New Orleans, Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, Bossier City, and Jackson, Mississippi. Employees impacted by the Lafayette closure have been offered positions at the Baton Rouge and Metairie locations. Cvitanovich extended his heartfelt gratitude to the Acadiana community for their unwavering support and pointed out that the economic conditions could only sustain a limited number of restaurants, ultimately leading to the tough decision to shutter the Lafayette establishment.