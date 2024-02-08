Dragons' Den Contestants STOCKED Aim to Revolutionize Frozen Food Industry

Two childhood friends, Charlie Gilpin and Sam Moss, are poised to make a splash on tonight's Dragons' Den as they present their groundbreaking frozen food venture, STOCKED. Hailing from Tunbridge Wells and now based in East London, the entrepreneurs have crafted a line of wholesome meals that are frozen into compact, individually portioned blocks. These culinary innovations promise to deliver fresh, flavorful dishes in less than five minutes, providing a convenient solution for food lovers.

A Tale of Friendship and Frozen Food

The inspiration for STOCKED can be traced back to Sam's mother, who used to freeze his meals in ice cube trays during his formative years. Building on this concept, Gilpin and Moss have developed a range of meals such as Chicken Tinga, Harissa Jackfruit, and Pork Rendang. Each pack contains enough blocks for two to four meals, catering to diverse tastes and dietary preferences.

Gilpin and Moss are optimistic about securing a substantial investment from one or more of the Dragons, which include renowned business magnates Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies, and Steven Bartlett. The stakes are high, as the duo aims to expand their business and bring their revolutionary frozen food concept to an even broader audience.

STOCKED: Redefining the Frozen Food Landscape

STOCKED's offerings are not only delicious and nutritious but also space-saving, addressing a common challenge faced by urban dwellers with limited freezer space. The company's chef-cooked, award-winning meals are available in plant-based and kid-friendly options, making them accessible to a wide range of consumers.

With orders starting at £44.00 for four packs of eight blocks, STOCKED is providing a convenient and cost-effective solution for those seeking quick, healthy meals without compromising on taste or quality. The brand's commitment to sustainability is evident in their use of recyclable packaging and sourcing of locally produced ingredients.

Dragons' Den: A Pivotal Moment for STOCKED

As the clock ticks down to the highly anticipated episode, the pressure mounts for Gilpin and Moss. A successful pitch could catapult STOCKED into the mainstream, solidifying its position as a game-changer in the frozen food industry. However, the Dragons are known for their discerning palates and rigorous scrutiny, ensuring that only the most promising ventures receive their backing.

Tonight's episode of Dragons' Den, airing on BBC One at 8 pm, promises to be a thrilling showcase of entrepreneurial spirit, innovation, and the power of friendship. As Gilpin and Moss prepare to face the Dragons, they remain steadfast in their belief that STOCKED has the potential to transform the way people think about frozen food. Only time will tell if the Dragons share their vision and are willing to invest in this exciting new venture.

As the world watches with bated breath, one thing is certain: the story of STOCKED is a testament to the power of creativity, determination, and the enduring bond of friendship. In the ever-evolving landscape of food and technology, this dynamic duo is proving that even the most humble beginnings can lead to extraordinary achievements.