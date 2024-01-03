en English
Food

Dr. Thomas Lo: A Tale of Dual Passions for Medicine and Culinary Arts

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:41 pm EST
Dr. Thomas Lo: A Tale of Dual Passions for Medicine and Culinary Arts

Dr. Thomas Lo is a man who wears many hats. By day, he is a respected anesthesiologist, and by night, he dons the chef’s hat, cooking up a storm at his restaurant. Born to parents who nurtured his culinary interests, Lo’s journey into the culinary world began early. His love for food was kindled in his teenage years while working at a bakery and learning the art of cooking from his parents. The family mealtime was a cherished tradition, filled with love and a shared appreciation for good food.

From Yale to Culinary School

After graduating from Yale University, Lo had initially planned to enroll in medical school. However, he decided to take a detour and pursue his love for cooking by enrolling at the International Culinary Center. He honed his skills and refined his palate, preparing to make his mark in the culinary world. But life had other plans for him.

A Pivot to Finance and Then Back to Medicine

Lo took a sharp turn and pivoted to finance, landing a job at Morgan Stanley. Life was going as planned until the fateful day of September 11, 2001, that changed his life forever. Lo survived the harrowing 9/11 attacks, which fell on his 23rd birthday. The traumatic experience led him to re-evaluate his life and made him realize the importance of living each day to the fullest. Thus, he decided to return to his initial calling – medicine.

Culinary Passion Meets Medicine

Lo went on to become a successful anesthesiologist, but his passion for cooking never waned. He continued to cook, trying out new recipes and honing his culinary skills. His persistent passion for food resulted in a partnership that led to the opening of the Chi Restaurant & Bar in New York City. Here, Lo sought to elevate traditional Chinese food, blending the service aspect of hospitality with medicine. His unique approach resulted in a culinary experience that was both authentic and nurturing.

Dr. Thomas Lo’s journey is a testament to his resilience and his desire to pursue his dreams, no matter how diverse they might be. Despite the challenges of juggling two demanding careers, Lo finds fulfillment in both. His story is a reminder of the beauty of embracing multiple interests and passions in life.

Food Health United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

