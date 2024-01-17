Dottie's Kitchen: Nourishing the Community with Free Home-cooked Meals

In the heart of Chenango Forks, New York, a beacon of hope and warmth springs to life. Dottie's Kitchen, a newly established soup kitchen, is opening its doors to serve the community with free, home-cooked meals, fulfilling the needs of those less fortunate. The kitchen is nestled at 2614 Route 12, transforming a former hot dog stand into a haven of nourishment and care, situated directly opposite Davy's Saloon.

A Legacy of Love and Generosity

The soup kitchen draws its name and inspiration from a woman known for her compassion and generosity, Dorothy, lovingly known as Dottie. She is the grandmother of the founder, Elizabeth Barse, whose memory is kept alive through the kitchen's name and mission. Dottie was renowned for her caring nature and her commitment to feeding others, a trait that seems to have passed down to her granddaughter, Elizabeth.

Elizabeth, who harbors a deep-seated passion for cooking, felt that her culinary skills were underutilized in her previous roles in the restaurant and catering industry. With Dottie's Kitchen, she not only honors her grandmother's legacy but also channels her passion into a noble cause, serving up delicious, home-cooked meals to the less fortunate.

Operating Times and Menu

Dottie's Kitchen will be operational three days a week—Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, serving both lunch and dinner. Patrons can expect lunch to be served around 11 a.m., and dinner at approximately 6 p.m. The kitchen aims to offer a variety of comforting and hearty meals, with a menu set to include a selection of soups and homemade classics like chicken and biscuits, and mac and cheese.

Takeaway Service

For the foreseeable future, Dottie's Kitchen will be providing only takeaway service, ensuring the safety of both patrons and staff amidst ongoing health concerns. Patrons are encouraged to call ahead to inform the staff of their meal requirements and the number of people they need to cater to. This will help the kitchen in planning and preparing meals effectively while ensuring everyone is catered for.