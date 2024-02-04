Dosa: A New Culinary Chapter Begins on Cowley Road

A culinary transformation is set to redefine the food scene on Cowley Road, Oxford, as a new Indian restaurant, 'Dosa', readies to open where the popular Cafe Tarifa previously stood. Specializing in South Indian cuisine, with a particular emphasis on dosas and biryanis, Dosa promises to bring a fresh wave of gastronomic delight to Oxford's culinary landscape.

From Cafe Tarifa to Dosa

56 - 60 Cowley Road, a location that once housed the vibrant Cafe Tarifa, known for its bright yellow facade and welcoming banner, will soon serve as a culinary gateway to South India. The premises licence application with Oxford City Council, sought by the owners of Dosa, encompasses provisions for a variety of activities. These include screening films, hosting live and recorded music, and serving late-night refreshments. Furthermore, if the licence is granted, the establishment will be able to sell alcohol every day from 10am to 1am.

Cafe Tarifa's Closure and the Impact of LTNs

Cafe Tarifa's closure last year marked the end of an era for Cowley Road. The restaurant was repossessed due to financial strains, a predicament attributed to low traffic neighborhoods (LTNs) by the former owner, Clinton Pugh. Pugh, also the father of acclaimed actress Florence Pugh, had been an outspoken critic of the county council's traffic policies. He lamented the lack of consultation regarding LTNs, which he claimed led to the downfall of Cafe Tarifa. In fact, Pugh had been in the process of selling Cafe Tarifa's lease for £100,000 before the sudden repossession.

A New Chapter for Cowley Road

Despite the bitter end of Cafe Tarifa, the story of Cowley Road continues to unfold with the arrival of Dosa. As the establishment prepares to open its doors, it is set to infuse new flavours into Oxford's dining scene, promising a unique dining experience with its array of aromatic dosas and rich biryanis. It remains to be seen how Dosa will shape the culinary narrative of Cowley Road and whether it will manage to fill the shoes of its notable predecessor, Cafe Tarifa.