Dong Phuong Bakery Sells Out King Cake Preorders Ahead of Short 2024 Mardi Gras Season

The fervor of Mardi Gras is once again sweeping across New Orleans, with a particular spotlight on the renowned Dong Phuong bakery. The bakery, famous for its king cakes, has already sold out of its preorders for the forthcoming carnival season, one of the shortest on record, lasting just 39 days. Despite last year’s record-breaking sell-out in a week, this year saw an even swifter rush for online orders, leading to a swift sell-out on New Year’s Day.

A Waitlisted Delicacy

As the countdown to February 13, 2024 – the grand day of Mardi Gras – continues, all available pickup slots for the season at Dong Phuong are filled. The bakery had opened shipping orders earlier, which are now waitlisted. However, it anticipates releasing more dates for February, offering a glimmer of hope for those still yearning for their king cakes.

Walk-ins and Resellers

For those unable to secure a preorder, the bakery is offering walk-in purchases starting January 3, with king cakes made available daily, except on Tuesdays, from 8 a.m. until sold out. A limit of three cakes per customer is in place. However, for those unable to visit in person, over two dozen regional retailers, as well as the online platform Goldbelly, will be reselling Dong Phuong king cakes.

The Economy of King Cakes

The king cake, a cornerstone for many businesses, is a primary source of revenue for some. Amid the pandemic, the cakes are being shipped around the country, providing a lifeline for small neighborhood bakeries. Yet, this carnival season presents fewer days to sell king cakes, and local businesses are grappling with higher costs and longer summer slumps. For those ordering via Goldbelly, prices start at $75 for a basic cinnamon king cake, which is shipped unassembled, requiring customers to apply the icing and sprinkles themselves.