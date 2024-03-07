Donald Duck Takes Over Tokyo Disneyland: Dive into Donald's Quacky Duck City Event

Tokyo Disneyland is set to transform with Donald Duck at the helm for the exuberant 'Donald's Quacky Duck City,' starting April 9. Enthusiasts of the famed duck can look forward to an array of limited-time culinary delights, beverages, and exclusive souvenirs, highlighted by the event's duration until June 30.

Feast Fit for a Duck

From the East Side Cafe's sophisticated spaghetti sets to the Plaza Pavilion Restaurant's hearty Duck Dive Pasta Set, guests have a multitude of dining options. Each restaurant within the park offers a unique twist on Donald Duck-themed dishes, ensuring an immersive and flavorful experience. Center Street Coffee House elevates the event with its special dessert set and sirloin steak meals, adorned with Donald decorations, making every meal a celebration of the character's legacy.

Quacky Collectibles and Beverages

Beyond the entrees, Donald's Quacky Duck City boasts an impressive lineup of desserts, sparkling drinks, and collectible items. The Cheese Whip & Mango Sundae and the Tropical Fruit & Orange Sparkling Jelly Drink not only tantalize the taste buds but also come with special souvenir coasters, adding to the memorabilia. With every purchase of select sets, guests receive a Chef Donald placemat, enhancing the collectible appeal of the event.

Merchandise and More

Merchandise offerings include the souvenir lunch case, coaster, mug, and plate, each featuring Donald Duck in various celebratory poses. These items, available at specific dining locations, allow guests to take a piece of Donald's Quacky Duck City home. The event also introduces a new dessert, the Passionfruit Pineapple Jelly & Vanilla Mousse, served in a souvenir mug, blending the joy of eating with the thrill of collecting.

As the curtains draw on Donald's Quacky Duck City, guests are left with not just memories but tangible pieces of a uniquely themed experience. The event's blend of culinary expertise, thematic consistency, and collectible merchandise showcases Tokyo Disneyland's commitment to creating immersive worlds, making Donald's takeover a quacky, yet unforgettable adventure.